PENDLETON — The La Grande boys golf team impressed this week, taking first place at the Nel’s Nelson Invite at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton on Monday, March 28.

The Tigers tallied a team score of 369 to place first out of five schools in attendance. La Grande beat out The Dalles, Pendleton, Hood River and Hermiston.

Junior John Remily led the way, scoring a 76 to earn top individual marks at the invite. Senior Tristen Shepherd was second on La Grande with a 92.

Lucas Young rounded out the Tigers’ top three, scoring a 101. Jack Sunderman hit 100, Gage Matheson scored a 102 and Thomas Conklin hit 108.

The invite was the third match of the year for La Grande, who placed sixth out of 12 schools at Homedale on March 15 and placed second at The Dalles on March 17.

Up next, La Grande will compete at Milton-Freewater on April 1.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.