The La Grande boys golf team holds up their second-place medals after the 4A District 4 tournament in Payette, Idaho on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Tigers are set to compete in the 4A state tournament in Banks, which begins on May 16.
PAYETTE, Idaho — The La Grande boys golf team is heading to the state tournament.
The Tigers earned second place overall in the 4A District 4 tournament on Tuesday, May 10, earning their spot at the 4A state tournament next week.
La Grande scored a 724 overall, placing second behind Baker at 644. The Tigers went 372 on day one and rounded out day two with a 352 — the team trimmed Baker’s advantage by two strokes between the first and second days of the tournament. The Tigers faced difficult weather conditions on day one, making things difficult for all golfers at the tournament.
Tristen Shepherd led the way for La Grande, hitting a 168 to place fourth overall in the individual standings. The senior hit 89 on day one and 79 on day two.
John Remily placed fifth in the individual standings at 174, hitting 92 on day one and rounding out his efforts with an 82 on the final day of competition.
Jack Sunderman scored a 183 — he hit 94 on day one and 89 on day two. Lucas Young was next for La Grande, hitting a 202. Young went 100 on day one and 102 on day two. Gage Mathson and Thomas Conklin each finished at 207.
Coming off the second-place finish, La Grande will set its sights toward the 4A state tournament in Bank. The two-day competition begins on May 16 and a champion will be named on May 17.
