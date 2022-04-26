BAKER CITY — The La Grande boys golf team placed third overall against nine teams competing at the Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City on Monday, April 25.

The Tigers scored 358 team points to place third overall, while Baker won with 315 points. Fruitland placed second at 338.

Tristen Shepherd finished at the top of La Grande’s individual scores, totaling an 85. John Remily was right behind at 88, while Jack Sunderman scored an 89.

Lucas Young, Gage Mathson and Thomas Conklin all scored 96. Jaxen Doud scored a 101 and Kaden Crites rounded out La Grande’s efforts at 116.

Baker’s Isaiah Jones was the top individual golfer, scoring a 70.

Up next, the Tigers will host a home match at the La Grande Country Club on April 29. The competition is set to begin at 1 p.m.

