BAKER CITY — The La Grande High School boys soccer team battled out a thriller against the rival Baker Bulldogs, tying 3-3 on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Baker’s Diego Quintela opened the scoring with a converted penalty kick in the ninth minute after being fouled by La Grande’s Brady Hutchins.
Just minutes later, senior forward Lamar Langidrik broke free for a one-on-one with the opposing goalie and found the back of the net for an equalizer.
Midway through the first, La Grande took the lead with a goal from junior Brayden Sudbrock off a corner kick. The Tigers took a 2-1 advantage into halftime at Baker.
In the second half, the Bulldogs regained control of the game with two goals from Quintela. The junior finished the match with a hat trick.
Late in the second half, La Grande senior Jarom Huntsman leveled the score with a clutch penalty kick. The Tigers and Bulldogs would duel out the remainder of regulation, but ultimately no ground was made. The game ended in a tie, the second straight for La Grande. Both teams have given little way to each other this year, with the Tigers winning by a narrow 1-0 scoreline on Sept. 22.
The tie brings La Grande’s record to 3-2-2 on the year and 1-1-2 in league play. Up next, the Tigers will host McLoughlin on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
