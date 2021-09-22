La Grande senior Lamar Langidrik (15) dribbles the ball down the center at Community Stadium in La Grande on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The La Grande Tigers narrowly secured victory, 1-0, against the visiting Baker City Bulldogs.
Baker Bulldog freshman Aldo Duran (17) kicks the ball out of Bulldog territory at Community Stadium in La Grande on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The La Grande Tigers narrowly secured victory, 1-0, against the visiting Baker City Bulldogs.
La Grande Tiger Gage Mathson (12) in the match against Baker Bulldogs at Community Stadium in La Grande on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The La Grande Tigers narrowly secured victory, leading 1-0 against the visiting Baker team.
LA GRANDE — The Tigers and Bulldogs squared off at Community Stadium in La Grande for a hard-fought rivalry matchup on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
In a low-scoring 1-0 win, La Grande controlled the possession for the majority of the game and out shot Baker by a wide margin.
In the first half, both teams exchanged jabs back and forth as little ground was made. La Grande tallied four shots to Baker’s two in the first half, but both teams had solid chances at goal. With just over 10 minutes remaining in the half, the Bulldogs put up a shot that sailed just wide right of the goal and resulted in a corner kick. Baker was unable to score on the attempt as both teams headed to halftime in a scoreless tie.
In the second half, the Tigers came out strong and pushed the tempo early. With 32:20 remaining in the half, junior Cole Shafer fired a shot that looked poised for the back of the net but was blocked by a Baker defender.
Just under 10 minutes into the second half, senior Brady Hutchins scored on a header off a corner kick to give the Tigers the lead. The header would end up being the only goal of the match.
With just under 25 minutes remaining, Baker earned two corner kicks in a row but failed to find the back of the net. Just minutes later, Diego Jones-Bedolla fired a shot from about 20 yards out that hit the right post and bounced out. Other than a late charge in extra time, the Bulldogs struggled to put together solid scoring chances in the second half.
La Grande out shot Baker 15 shots to five, six of which were shots on goal. Both teams took four corner kicks in the match.
The victory improves La Grande’s record to 3-1 on the year and 1-0 in league play. Up next, the Tigers head to McLoughlin on Sept. 29.
