PHOENIX — Despite looking poised to make a run in this year’s 4A boys soccer state playoffs, the La Grande Tigers ran into a buzzsaw Phoenix team in a first-round matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The Pirates pushed the temp early and never looked back, coming away with a 7-0 win over the Tigers.
La Grande worked its way into the postseason bracket with a 3-2 victory over North Valley/Rogue River on Oct. 30. The victory propelled the Tigers into the No. 14 spot in the bracket, setting them up with a road showdown against No. 3 Phoenix. The Pirates entered the game 12-2 on the year, winning their previous five matches.
Phoenix senior forward Victor Martinez was a handful for La Grande, tallying four goals on the afternoon. Martinez opened the scoring in the 12th off a deflected shot.
In the 20th minute, Phoenix senior Jorge Mejia blasted a ball into the back of the net off a perfectly placed cross. Martinez was back at it in the 24th minute, scoring off a volley into the bottom right corner of the net to give the Pirates a 3-0 advantage.
In the 30th minute, senior defender Brady Hutchins found an opening on a transition that looked like a good chance to score. His header flew narrowly wide right of the goal in a tough break for the Tigers. Later in the 35th minute, Phoenix junior Jenner Seldon gained possession of a deflected through ball and weaved past the defense to make room for a shot into the back of the net. The Tigers would head into halftime facing a menacing 4-0 deficit.
In the second half, Phoenix controlled the possession well and La Grande was unable to find the back of the net. Martinez added goals in the 48th and 61st minutes to extend the Pirates’ lead. Mejia tallied his second goal of the night in the 77th minute off a left-footed strike to bring the deficit to 7-0.
Despite La Grande pushing until the final whistle, the Tigers were unable to mount any late comeback against the Pirates. The first-round loss ends La Grande’s season with a 5-3-3 record overall. Phoenix will move on and host No. 6 North Marion in the 4A quarterfinals.
