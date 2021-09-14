Lamar Langidrik hits a header into the Pendleton Buckaroo's goal to score the first and only goal in the rival school's match at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The La Grande Tigers eked out a win against the Buckaroos 1-0 for their first win of the season.
La Grande Tiger junior Jarom Huntsman readies up to attempt a header from a corner kick in the rival school's match at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The La Grande Tigers eked out a win against the Buckaroos 1-0 for their first win of the season.
Pendleton Buckaroo and sophmore Renee Cruz kicks the ball out of bounds to reset a drive by La Grande junior Simon Garwood in the rival school's match at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The La Grande Tigers eked out a win against the Buckaroos 1-0 for their first win of the season.
La Grande Tiger Simon Garwood gains possession of the ball in the rival school's match at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The La Grande Tigers eked out a win against the Buckaroos 1-0 for their first win of the season.
Pendleton Buckaroo and sophmore Renee Cruz headbutts on a return in the rival school's match at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The La Grande Tigers eked out a win against the Buckaroos 1-0 for their first win of the season.
La Grande senior Jarom Huntsman lines up for a goal attempt against the Pendleton Buckaroos in the rival school's match at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The La Grande Tigers eked out a win against the Buckaroos 1-0 for their first win of the season.
La Grande Tiger Brady Hutchins (14) battles against Pendleton Buckaroo Renee Cruz (11) for possession of the ball in the rival school's match at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The La Grande Tigers eked out a win against the Buckaroos 1-0 for their first win of the season.
LA GRANDE — Late game heroics from Lamar Langidrik propelled La Grande to a narrow 1-0 victory over Pendleton at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
La Grande completely controlled the tempo throughout the entirety of the game, but Pendleton looked dead set on holding its ground. The Tigers out shot the Buckaroos 25-5, but the game remained neck and neck until the final minutes.
Early on, La Grande set the tone with four shots on goal and 12 total shots in the first half. Junior Owen Rinker suffered a leg injury that looked like it might remove the star defender from the game, but he returned late in the first half. Rinker was key in defense for La Grande as Pendleton made a push in the second half.
In the second half, both teams stepped on the gas and took more chances. The Buckaroos tallied four shots, while the Tigers tallied eight shots on goal and 13 total shots. With just under 20 minutes remaining in regulation, Renee Ortega Cruz rattled a shot off the crossbar that appeared to cross the line but was not ruled a goal.
Following the near goal, sparks began to fly as both teams took shots back and forth. With less than five minutes remaining in the game, Langidrik scored a header in the box to put La Grande up 1-0. The Tigers were able to pass the ball effectively and hold off a late shot attempt to secure the victory.
Scott Train was an anchor in goal for Pendleton, tallying 15 saves. La Grande rallied 11 total corner kicks, keeping constant pressure on the Buckaroos.
The victory improves La Grande’s record to 1-1 on the season, while Pendleton drops to 0-1. The Tigers will play at Fruitland High School on Sept. 18 and the Buckaroos will face Putnam at home on Sept. 15.
Baker/Powder Valley secure dominant win over Fruitland
BAKER CITY — The Baker/Powder Valley co-op cruised to its first victory of the season, beating Fruitland 7-1. The win improved Baker/Powder Valley's record to 1-2 on the year.
Gus Terteling got the scoring started early with a fourth-minute strike to take an early lead. Riley Martin, Diego Quintela and Alen Bedolla scored in the first half to establish a 4-0 deficit at halftime.
Aldo Duran added a goal in the second half, in addition to two more goals scored by Quintela to finish the game with a hat trick. Fruitland added a late goal, but Baker/Powder Valley had already secured the victory.
Up next, Baker/Powder Valley heads to Pendleton to face the Buckaroos on Sept. 20.
