PENDLETON — The La Grande boys wrestling program impressed in its latest dual, knocking off Pendleton 66-18 at Pendleton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The Tigers dominated for the majority of the match, earning victories by fall in nine out of the 11 matches that did not end in a forfeit.
La Grande started off strong, winning its first four matchups via fall. Tavian Kehr defeated Pendleton’s Todd Kelly at the 132-pound weight class, while Joshua Collins knocked off Pendleton’s Gabe Browning by fall. Coby Hibbert and Ridge Kehr kept the momentum going at 145 and 152, taking down Pendleton’s Deacon Roberts and Gavin Clark.
The Buckaroos showed life midway through the match, as La Grande’s McKail Foster was taken down by Collin Primus by fall. The Tigers still held a 24-6 lead at this point in the dual.
At the 170-pound weight class, Cole Shafer defeated Pendleton’s Miles Kennedy by fall in under a minute. Jarrett Armstrong saw similar success with a quick defeat of Pendleton’s Dakota Malin at the 182-pound division. The Tigers extended their lead to 36-6 midway through the match.
Pendleton’s Patrick Simpson earned a victory over La Grande’s Payton Stenkamp at 195, winning by fall. The Buckaroos cut the lead to 36-12 with five matches remaining in the dual.
In the next three matches, La Grande and Pendleton exchanged forfeit victories. La Grande’s Kenai Huff (220) and Mason Wolcott (106) both received victories for the Tigers, while Jacob Griffin (285) earned six points for the Buckaroos.
La Grande walked off with three straight victories by fall to conclude the dual, finishing with a 48-point win. Bobby Gulzow was victorious by fall over Elijah Olds at 113, while Kai Carson made quick work of Owen Golter at the 120-pound level. Concluding the match was 126-pound wrestler Jaxson Leonard, who defeated Pendleton’s Cash Paullus to conclude the dual.
The Tigers will have a quick turnaround before competing at the Oregon Classic in Redmond this weekend. La Grande will begin wrestling at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14 and continue to wrestle throughout the day on Jan. 15.
