The La Grande boys wrestling team poses with the first-place trophy at the Ranger Classic in Estacada on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Tigers scored 249.5 points to earn a commanding first-place team finish.
ESTACADA — It was a dominant start to the season for the La Grande boys wrestling team, winning the Ranger Classic in Estacada on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
The Tigers saw six wrestlers win their division and 13 athletes placed in the top four. La Grande scored 249.5 points, which was well ahead of Estacada in second place with 175.5 points.
The first-place wrestlers for La Grande were Kai Carson, Joshua Collins, Braden Carson, Ridge Kehr, Cole Shafer and Wyatt Livingston.
Sophomore Kai Carson defeated Sandy senior Kayden Keller to start the season with a first-place finish at 126. Collins, a junior, defeated teammate Brysen Penaloza in the 138-pound first place match.
At 145, reigning state champion Braden Carson took down Rainier senior Logan Chapman in the championship match. In the 160-pound final, Kehr defeated Dylan Bonfield of Colton to take the division. Shafer defeated La Center’s Austin Mattson to take the top prize at 170. Livingston took down Warranton’s Alex Tapia to place first in the 182-pound weight class.
In the 152-pound division, junior Eli Bisenius came up just short of first. Bisenius took second place in the weight class to earn the Tigers valuable points.
Robert Gulzow took third place at 106, while Mason Wolcott placed third at 113. Rogan Willins also took home bronze, winning the third-place match in the 120-pound weight class. Jarrett Armstrong defeated Forest Grove’s Hunter Frohnert to take third place in the 195-pound weight class.
Jaxson Leonard placed fourth at 132 to round out a strong performance from La Grande in the team’s opening match of the season.
Up next, the Tigers will head home to host the Muilenburg at La Grande High School. The event starts on Dec. 10.
