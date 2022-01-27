La Grande’s Joshua Collins wrestles with Scappoose’s Maverick Heimbuck at the Muilenburg Tournament hosted at La Grande High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Tigers look to compete at the state tournament again this year, which will be held in a new venue.
LA GRANDE — In the team’s second wrestling competition in back-to-back days, the La Grande boys wrestling team came away with victories over McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen and Nyssa at the La Grande 3-Way on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
In the first match of the evening against McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen, the Tigers came out on top 66-18. The match started with eight forfeits in favor of La Grande, as only two matches took place.
At the 160-pound division, La Grande’s MyKail Foster took down Wyatt Koch by fall. Just two weight divisions later, Jarett Armstrong defeated Rocky McClellan by fall to give La Grande a 66-0 lead. McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen earned forfeits in the final three matches.
La Grande’s second dual of the night saw the Tigers cruise to another victory, defeating Nyssa 60-24.
Kai Carson defeated Nyssa’s Ian Esplin by fall, giving La Grande an early 24-0 lead after three forfeits to start the competition.
Tavian Kehr and Joshua Collins went back-to-back for the Tigers, earning victories by fall at 132 and 138. Nyssa’s Ashton Wilson got the Bulldogs on the board with a victory by fall over Eli Bisenius at the 152-pound level. Even so, La Grande still led 42-6 at this point in the dual.
Foster earned his second win of the night, taking down Nyssa’s Christian Mardock by fall. Cole Shafer followed up for La Grande with a victory by fall over Orlando Perfecto at the 170-pound weight class.
Nyssa clawed back as Alec Carey defeated Jarett Armstrong at 182 to earn six points for the Bulldogs. La Grande still held a 54-12 lead at this point.
After an exchange of forfeits by each team, Nyssa’s Kody Van Meter ended the evening with a victory by fall over La Grande’s Cain End. The Tigers walked off with a 36-point victory to sweep the La Grande 3-Way.
After three dual victories this week, La Grande will head off to compete at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions in Hillsboro. Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28 and extend throughout the day on Jan. 29.
