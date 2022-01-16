REDMOND — The La Grande boys wrestling team came away with another big victory this weekend, securing first place in the 4A competition at the 2022 Oregon Classic in Redmond on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The two-day event included 50 teams from multiple states, with elite 4A teams joining La Grande in what could be a preview of this year's state tournament. The Tigers went undefeated in the dual-style tournament, earning wins against four schools on Day 1.
La Grande defeated Cascade 58-21 in the opening match of the qualifying rounds, earning wins in 10 out of the 11 contested matches. Mason Wolcott (106), Bobby Gulzow (113), Kai Carson (120), Tavian Kehr (126), Brysen Penaloza (132), Braden Carson (138), Dominick Carratello (145), Ridge Kehr (152), Eli Bisenius (160), and Cole Shafer (170) all earned victories by fall in the opening match. Cascade took the 182-pound match and earned three forfeits after La Grande secured the victory.
The Tigers cruised past North Marion in the following matchup by a score of 72-10. Landon Perry (120), Joshua Collins (132), Braden Carson (138), Coby Hibbert (145), Ridge Kehr (152) and Shafer (170) all earned victories by fall.
La Grande had another dominant victory over Seaside in the team’s third match, winning 66-15. Wolcott, Perry, Jaxson Leonard and Hibbert earned wins by fall. In the final match of Day 1, La Grande took a 58-21 victory behind wins from Kai Carson, Tavian Kehr, Penaloza, Collins, Braden Carson, Carratello, Ridge Kehr, Shafer and Jarett Armstrong (195).
The Tigers received a bye in round five of the qualifying rounds, setting up the final day of duals on Jan. 15.
La Grande set the tone in the quarterfinals, taking down Mazama 64-18. The Tigers won 11 out of 14 matches to cruise into the next round.
The Tigers experienced their first close match of the weekend in a 48-30 win over Tillamook in the semifinals. However, three of Tillamook’s victories came in forfeits after La Grande secured the match — the Tigers took victories in nine out of the first 11 matches to secure a spot in the championship round.
La Grande faced off in the championship round against Sweet Home, the team that finished first in last year’s 4A state championship just ahead of the Tigers. La Grande started the match with three straight victories — Wolcott earned a forfeit at 106, Gulzow defeated Evan Ashcraft by fall and Kai Carson defeated Kyle Watkins.
Sweet Home took two out of the next four matches, with Collins and Braden Carson keeping La Grande ahead with victories. After Ridge Kehr defeated Ashton Swanson at 152, Sweet Home earned two straight wins at 160 and 170. Cole Shafer and Brody MacMillan (195) earned victories by fall in the final two matches to secure a 46-31 victory for La Grande.
The victory is a solid momentum-builder for La Grande as the season progresses. The Tigers will face Pendleton and Baker/Powder Valley in duals before competing at the 4A Special District 4 Championships on Feb. 12.
