RUPERT, Idaho — The La Grande boys wrestling team competed well at its last invitational of the regular season, placing third as a team at the Red Halverson Invitation at Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The Tigers competed against 38 schools, finishing with 151.5 points — Nampa placed first with 198.5 and Minico took second at 179.5. Five La Grande wrestlers placed in the top six of their respective weight classes.
La Grande senior Braden Carson took home a first-place finish at the 138-pound weight class, earning La Grande 32 team points. Braden Carson won all four of his opening matches by fall, advancing to the first-place match. In a tough battle against Madison’s Noah Ingram, Braden Carson came away with a 7-4 decision to grab first place.
Sophomore Kai Carson performed well at the 120-pound level, taking second overall. Kai Carson won his first three matches by fall and then defeated Timberline’s Joshua Mendoza by a 8-3 decision to advance to the first-place match. The sophomore came up just short of beating Nampa’s Carson Exferd in the finals, but earned La Grande 26 points.
At the 132-pound weight class, junior Joshua Collins placed fourth to garner 22 points for the Tigers. Collins went 5-2 on the day and came up just shy in the third-place match against Rocky Mountain’s Luke Jensen. A victory by fall over Minico’s Brody Ottley earned Collins a spot in the third-place match.
La Grande junior Cole Shafer had a strong tournament, placing fourth at the 170-pound division. Shafer won his first two matches by fall and earned a sudden victory against Jerome’s Levi Lockett in the quarterfinals. After a loss in the semifinals, Shafer bounced back in the consolation semifinals with a win by fall over Middleton’s Treven Hoklan to earn a spot in the third-place match. The junior came up just short in the third-place contest, but earned 20 points for La Grande.
Senior Brody MacMillan rounded out La Grande’s placers on the weekend, taking sixth overall at the 195-pound division. MacMillan advanced to the semifinals after two wins by fall in the previous rounds, but fell to Jerome’s Robby Ortega, who went on to place second — MacMillan earned La Grande 13 points.
Bobby Gulzow (7), Mason Wolcott (5.5), Tavian Kehr (7), Eli Bisenius (7), Jarrett Armstrong (8) and Kenai Huff (4) all earned points for the Tigers in their respective weight classes.
La Grande will be back in action for its senior night at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1, in the team’s final dual of the season. Ontario will be in town for a dual, after which the Tigers will prepare for the OSAA Special District 4 meet on Feb. 11 at Sisters High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.