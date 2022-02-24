Paul Pennington (2) makes a layup attempt during the second half of the match between Eastern Oregon University and Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Eastern Oregon walked away with a narrow 67-61 victory in their home opener.
LEWISTON, Idaho — In what could have been a season-altering upset victory, the Mountaineers came up just one basket shy.
The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team gave Lewis-Clark State a run in the first round of the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 24, but ultimately fell 58-57.
Both teams battled out a close outing for the full 40 minutes, with a big swing near the end of regulation giving the Mountaineers a 57-54 advantage with just over 30 seconds remaining. After the Warriors regained a one-point lead, Phillip Malatare’s potential game-winning jump shot rattled in and out to end Eastern’s season in heartbreak.
The Mountaineers were not at their best shooting the ball, but kept in the game with a relentless rebounding effort. Eastern was held to 38.9% from the field and 25% from three-point range — the Mountaineers out rebounded the Warriors 40-30.
Both teams went back-and-forth as neither club led by more than seven points at any point in the game. Lewis-Clark State built up a 17-10 lead midway through the first half, but Eastern rallied to take a 29-28 lead into halftime.
Malatare scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the first half.
It was a game of runs in the second half, which ultimately ended in the Warriors’ favor. Eastern found itself trailing 54-50 with roughly three minutes remaining in the game, but went on a 7-0 run to regain the lead.
Lewis-Clark State’s Nathan Fromm scored back-to-back shots in the paint to give the Warriors a 58-57 lead with just 12 seconds remaining. Malatare was able to get off a shot with just two second remaining, but the two-pointer missed and ultimately ended the game with Lewis-Clark State on top.
Xavier Lovelace had an all-around performance, totaling eight points and 10 rebounds. The Warriors were led by Silas Bennion, who scored 16 points and brought in seven rebounds.
The narrow loss in the 3-6 matchup of the Cascade Collegiate Tournament wrapped up Eastern’s conference record at 12-11 on the year. The Mountaineers concluded the season 18-13 overall under first-year interim head coach Chris Kemp.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.