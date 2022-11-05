EUGENE — It was a productive conclusion to the cross-country season for several local teams.

The Enterprise girls team earned first place overall in the 3A/2A/1A state championship at Lane Community College on Saturday, Nov. 5, scoring 63 points to edge out Oregon Episcopal. In the boys 2A/1A championship, Union/Cove came up just two points shy of a state title. Enterprise placed fourth in the boys 3A championship with 91 points and Union/Cove took home fourth in the girls 3A/2A/1A team standings.

