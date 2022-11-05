EUGENE — It was a productive conclusion to the cross-country season for several local teams.
The Enterprise girls team earned first place overall in the 3A/2A/1A state championship at Lane Community College on Saturday, Nov. 5, scoring 63 points to edge out Oregon Episcopal. In the boys 2A/1A championship, Union/Cove came up just two points shy of a state title. Enterprise placed fourth in the boys 3A championship with 91 points and Union/Cove took home fourth in the girls 3A/2A/1A team standings.
Girls 3A/2A/1A
The Enterprise girls team relied on a consistent teamwide effort, placing six runners in the top 30. Despite no finishers in the top 10, the Outlaws managed to have the most consistent day out of the entire field. The team relied on numerous freshmen to come up with big finishes in their first career state championships.
Freshman Piper Harvey led the way for Enterprise, placing 11th with a time of 20:03.2 Freshman teammate Abigail Hurley was just two places behind in 13th, running a time of 20:12.8.
Enterprise freshman Mary Hellinger placed 20th, finishing with a time of 20:27.1 Freshman Owyhee Harguess placed 24th, finishing at 20:45.4. Senior Maddie Nordtvedt earned a 27th-place finish, crossing the line at 20:51.3. Freshman Opal McDonald placed 30th, running a time of 20:53.8. Freshman Freyja Hostetter rounded out Enterprise’s top seven with a 38th-place finish at 21:11.3.
Union/Cove scored 129 points in the race, taking home fourth place in the team standings. Sophomore Josie Patton was the team’s top finisher, placing 15th with a time of 20:13.4.
Freshman Taylor Weishaar placed 37th for Union/Cove, clocking in at 21:10. Sophomore Hailey Davis finished 40th, finishing at 21:16.5.
Boys 2A/1A
In the boys 2A/1A state championships, Union/Cove came up just shy of championship glory. The team scored 55 points, placing just two points behind first-place Knappa.
Junior Eli Williams led the way for Union/Cove, placing fifth overall with a time of 16:24.8. Senior Taylor Fox finished one place behind, finishing with a time of 16:28.
Sophomore Nathaniel O’Reilly placed 14th, running a time of 17:23.9. Freshman William Mallory rounded out the team’s top-20 finishers, running a time of 17:52.1 to place 17th.
Boys 3A
In the boys 3A state championship, Enterprise tallied 91 points to finish fourth in the team standings.
Sophomore Jett Leavitt led the way for Enterprise, finishing in 12th place with a finish of 17:03.5. Freshman Jonah Lyman placed 16th, finishing at 17:25.8.
Enterprise junior Andrew Hurley clocked in at 17:39.8, finishing 19th. Senior Weston Wolfe placed 23rd, running a time of 17:48.7.
