Cecilia Villagomez, of La Grande, center, charges up a hill at the OSAA Class 4A girls cross-country championship, Saturday Nov. 6, 2021, at Lane Community College in Eugene. Villagomez finished ninth with a time of 20:25.3.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

EUGENE — A stellar season from the La Grande girls cross-country team ended with the ultimate prize.

The Tigers won the the 4A girls cross-country state championship at Lane Community College on Saturday, Nov. 5, concluding a strong season. La Grande scored 62 combined team points to edge Philomath and relied on three top-five finishers to take first place.

