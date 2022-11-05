Cecilia Villagomez, of La Grande, center, charges up a hill at the OSAA Class 4A girls cross-country championship, Saturday Nov. 6, 2021, at Lane Community College in Eugene. Villagomez finished ninth with a time of 20:25.3.
EUGENE — A stellar season from the La Grande girls cross-country team ended with the ultimate prize.
The Tigers won the the 4A girls cross-country state championship at Lane Community College on Saturday, Nov. 5, concluding a strong season. La Grande scored 62 combined team points to edge Philomath and relied on three top-five finishers to take first place.
La Grande was led by sophomore Cecilia Villagomez, who finished in second place with a time of 19:13.8. Junior Emily Tubbs, the reigning 4A champion, clocked in at 19:35.9 to place third overall.
Freshman Brooke Perry added to La Grande’s top finishes with a fourth-place finish at 19:38.1 The Tigers saw three runners cross the finish line before any runner for second-place Philomath.
Junior Kiah Carlson added a top-20 finish for La Grande, finishing 15th overall with a time of 20:37.7. Freshman Karli Kretschmer placed 53rd at 22:33 and junior Faith Calhoun earned 57th with a time of 22:55.
On the boys side, La Grande scored 246 points to place 11th. Senior Caleb Murie ran a 17:43.8, finishing 21st. Junior Landon Perry was one place behind, clocking in at 17:47.2.
The 4A state championships conclude a productive season for the La Grande cross-country program, highlighted by the girls state championship. The Tigers are slated to return its six top finishers next season, three of which are underclassmen.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.