ONTARIO — The Tigers are back as district champions.
The La Grande girls cross-country team won the 4A-6 Greater Oregon League District Championships on Friday, Oct. 28, capitalizing off five top-10 finishes. The Tigers battled hard on the boys side, placing second behind Baker.
On the girls side, La Grande scored 21 team points behind a first-place finish from junior Emily Tubbs. The standout runner clocked in at 19:08.74, over 30 seconds faster than the rest of the pack.
La Grande freshman Brooke Perry placed second in her first ever high school district championships, running a time of 19:43.63. Sophomore Cecilia Villagomez came in third with a time of 19:54.24.
Junior Kiah Carlson secured La Grande’s fourth top-five finish, placing fifth with a time of 20:52.09. Junior Faith Calhoun came in 10th, clocking in at 23:07.06. Freshman Karli Kretschmer placed 11th, crossing the line at 23:19.54.
On the boys side, La Grande scored 43 points to place second. Senior Caleb Murie had a productive day, placing third with a time of 17:46.05. Junior Landon Perry placed fifth, recording a time of 18:10.14.
Freshman Josef Simonis took home a top-10 finish for La Grande in his first high school district championships, placing eighth at 18:50.70. Junior Spencer Hanna placed 12th, clocking in at 19:06.67.
The trio of Chaz Howard (19:35.78), Dallin Perry (19:36.55) and Thomas Conklin (19:36.86) placed consecutively in 15th, 16th and 17th.
Coming off La Grande’s strong showing at the Greater Oregon League Championships, the Tigers will have a week off before competing at the state championships at Lane Community College in Eugene on Nov. 5. The 6A competition is scheduled to begin at 2:55 p.m.
