UNION — Several local schools saw productive results on the cross-country course this week.
The Union/Cove boys team and La Grande girls team took first place at the Bobcat Huskies Invite at Buffalo Peak Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 20. Elgin and Imbler also competed in the invite and saw several top individual placers.
On the boys side, Union/Cove earned the top four spots en route to a 17-point team score for first place. Senior Taylor Fox led the way with a first-place finish at 15:00. Junior Eli Williams was just behind in second place, crossing the line at 15:03.
Union/Cove sophomore Nathaniel O’Reilly placed third overall, clocking in at 15:47. Freshman William Mallory came in fourth, finishing with a time of 15:52.
La Grande earned 47 points on the boys side, placing second in the team standings. Senior Caleb Murie led the way with a fifth place finish, running a time of 15:55. Junior Landon Perry placed sixth, completing the race at 16:19.
The Elgin boys team placed third, scoring 80 points. Junior Jacob Peden was the team’s top finisher with a 10th-place finish at 16:35. Imbler did not record a team score, but were led by a 20th-place finish from Clinton Tarvin (18:13).
On the girls side, La Grande swept the top three spots as the Tigers placed first in the team standings with 23 points. Junior Emily Tubbs won the race with a time of 16:58.
Sophomore Cecilia Villagomez placed second overall, running a time of 17:20 for the Tigers. Junior Kiah Carlson was next up for La Grande, clocking in at 18:18 to place third overall.
Union/Cove placed second in the team standings with 34 points, behind a fourth–place finish from sophomore Josie Pattion (18:35). Senior Kaleah Hines placed sixth at 19:37 and freshman Taylor Weishaar placed seventh at 19:38.
Elgin and Imbler did not record team scores, but saw several athletes earn top spots. Sophomore Paiten Braseth placed fifth for the Panthers with a time of 18:47 and junior Sarah Hasler placed 11th for the Huskies with a time of 21:17.
Coming off the Bobcat Huskies Invite, the teams will gear up for their respective district competitions next weekend. The Huskies, Bobcats and Panthers will compete at the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Championships in Pendleton on Oct. 28. Running events are set to begin at 1 p.m.
The Tigers are slated to compete at the 4A-6 Greater Oregon District Championships at Treasure Valley Community College on Oct. 28. La Grande is scheduled to begin running at noon.
