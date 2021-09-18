WALLOWA — Cross-country teams from across the region gathered at Wallowa Lake to compete at the Wallowa County Invitational. Enterprise senior Bayden Menton hosted the meet through his senior project at Joseph High School.
Enterprise’s senior Zac Knapp topped the competition, finishing with a blazing time of 16:20 in the boy’s varsity 5K. Menton, the meet coordinator, finished in second with a time of 17:43. Ian Goodrich (18:44) and Chase Homan (19:27) both finished in the top 10 for Enterprise, helping the team score 27 points and place first overall.
Union came in a close second, scoring 39 points. Junior Taylor Fox led the Bobcats with a time of 17:57 that was good for third overall. Sophomore Eli Williams (18:27) and freshman Nathaneal O’Reilly (18:41) took fifth and sixth place for Union.
Junior Caleb Murie was La Grande’s top finisher, clocking in at 19:28 to finish 11th overall. The Tigers scored 138 points and finished fifth in the boy’s standings. Elgin sophomore Joshua Wilson was the top finisher for the Huskies with a 22:07 as the team finished sixth on the boys side with 161 points.
On the girls side, La Grande scored 41 points to finish first overall in the team standings. The sophomore trio of Emily Tubbs (21:12), Kiah Carlson (21:57) and Faith Calhoun (22:20) finished in first, second and fourth overall. Freshman Cecilia Villagomez finished sixth with a time of 22:36.
Union took second overall behind strong finishes from its top runners. Senior Audrey Wells finished third overall with a time of 22:05. Senior Audrey Garlitz (23:48) finished 10th and junior Danielle O’Reilly (24:21) took 12th. Sophomore Jayda Blackburn (24:37) and freshman Hailey Davis (24:38) finished in 15th and 16th.
Enterprise finished fourth on the girls side, led by an 11th place finish from Iona McDonald with a 24:04 finish.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.