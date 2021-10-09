Union/Cove junior Taylor Fox competes at the Tiger Invite at the La Grande Country Club on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Fox placed second overall and helped lead Union/Cove to a team victory on the boys side.
LA GRANDE — Several local cross-country teams hit the links this Friday, competing at the Tiger Invite held at the La Grande Country Club. The Union boys team scored 24 points to take first place, while the La Grande girls team scored 35 points to win.
Pine Eagle senior Caleb Brown blew out the field in the boys race, winning first overall with a time of 17:04. Brown was only one of two Pine Eagle runners to compete, so the Spartans did not compile a team score.
Union tallied a group of high-placing finishers, with its runners coming in second, third and fifth overall. Junior Taylor Fox looked strong, running a time of 17:51 for second place. Sophomore Eli Williams was just behind Fox with a time of 18:00 and freshman Nathanael O’Reilly placed fifth with a time of 18:14. Senior Skyler Perkins was the next finisher for Union, placing ninth with a time of 19:13. Freshman David McDonald ran a 19:35 to place 10th overall and round out a strong performance from the Bobcats.
La Grande junior Caleb Murie recorded a sixth-place finish, clocking in at 18:34. Senior Donald Sweet ran a 19:44 to take 13th on the boys side.
For Imbler, freshman Adam Gordon led the way with an 11th place finish with a time of 19:40. Elgin sophomore Jacob Peden was the Huskies’ top finisher with a 15th-place time of 20:03.
On the girls side, La Grande’s top four runners stole the show and helped the team earn a victory. Sophomore Emily Tubbs was first overall with a time of 19:32, finishing over a minute faster than the next runner.
That next runner also came from La Grande, as freshman Cecilia Villagomez ran a 20:45 to place second overall. Sophomore Kiah Carlson placed fourth with a time of 21:08 and sophomore Faith Calhoun ran a 21:41 to take sixth.
For Union, a fifth-place finish from senior Audrey Wells (21:36) helped the team score 53 points and finish third. Senior Audrey Garlitz placed 10th with a time of 22:41, while sophomore Kaci Baxter (22:52) placed 11th and freshman Hailey Davis (23:16) took 12th.
Imbler sophomore Austyn Turner placed ninth overall with a time of 22:33, as the Panthers tallied 80 points.
The victory for the La Grande girls concludes a strong regular season before the Greater Oregon League Championships on Oct. 29.
