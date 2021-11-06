EUGENE — It was a successful day for several local cross-country teams at the state championships at Lane Community College in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The day was highlighted by a first-place team finish by the Union/Cove boys team at the 2A/1A level and an individual state championship by La Grande sophomore Emily Tubbs in the 4A girls championship.
Union/Cove boys take top spot
The 2A/1A boys championship was about as tight as it gets, which ultimately proved how important depth is in cross-country. Highlighted by a fifth-place finish from junior Taylor Fox, the Bobcats scored six runners in the top 25 to earn first overall.
“All our guys really got out fast in the first mile and closed strong in the final mile,” head coach Steve Sheehy said.
Union/Cove won a neck-and-neck battle against Bandon, outscoring the Tigers 39-43. The 2A/1A boys field saw a major drop off after the first two teams, with Heppner coming in third at 123 points.
Sheehy noted that the last 300 meters were huge for the Bobcats, with several runners moving up spots in the final sprint. Fox finished with a time of 16:55.7, clocking his fastest mile (4:36.8) at the conclusion of the race.
Sophomore Eli Williams finished 10th for Cove/Union, running a time of 17:34.6. Freshman Nathanael O’Reilly took 15th with a 17:55.4 and senior Skyler Perkins placed 17th with a 18:12.2. Junior Noah Platz (18:33.5) finished in 23rd and freshman David McDonald (18:37.5) placed 24th for crucial finishes in front of Bandon runners.
The freshmen duo of O’Reilly and McDonald came up huge for Union/Cove in the final placements.
“That was really big,” Sheehy said. “Having those freshmen was really good. We are a young team, it’s good to be young.”
Union/Cove put together a strong performance from top to bottom to take home another state championship for the powerhouse program.
Tubbs earns individual 4A title, La Grande girls take fourth
It was a strong performance by the La Grande girls cross-country team, taking fourth overall in a tight competition at the 4A state championships.
A major highlight of the day for the Tigers was the performance of Tubbs, who placed first overall with a time of 19:04.6. The sophomore led for the majority of the race and beat out the second-place finisher by 14 seconds.
As a whole, La Grande tallied 111 points, just 26 points back of first. Siuslaw won with 85 points, while Philomath was right behind with 86.
Freshman Cecilia Villagomez earned a ninth place finish with a time of 20:25.3. She was followed by sophomore Kiah Carlson (20:38) in 14th and sophomore Faith Calhoun (20:56.3) in 22nd. Junior Anne Sweet placed 77th with a time of 25:52 to round out the top five.
The fourth-place finish is a strong showing for such a young La Grande team. The individual title for Tubbs is a major honor, coming off a ninth place finish as a freshman in last year’s spring championships.
Union/Cove girls take third overall at 3A/2A/1A
The Union/Cove girls cross-country team came away with a strong finish in the 3A/2A/1A race, earning third place with 94 points. Bandon and Vernonia both totaled 74 points.
Senior Audrey Wells led the way for Union/Cove, placing 20th with a time of 21:31. Bobcats sophomore Kaci Baxter was right behind in 21st, running a 21:34.5.
Senior Audrey Garlitz clocked in at 22:09.7 to place 26th overall.
“The team gave it a really good shot at winning it,” Sheehy said. “We have the two Audrey girls that are such good leaders, vocally when they need to be and by example all the time,” Sheehy said.
Union/Cove tallied a strong group performance by its next three runners, placing in 33rd, 34th and 35th. Sophomore Jayda Blackburn took 33rd with a time of 22:48, while junior Danielle O’Reilly placed 34th with a 22:53. Freshman Hailey Davis ran a time of 22:55.9 to place 35th.
La Grande boys take 10th at 4A championships
The La Grande boys cross-country team earned a 10th place finish out of 12 teams at the 4A boys championships.
Junior Caleb Murie was the team’s top finisher, coming in at 40th place with a 18:43.1.
Senior Connor Heather placed 57th with a time of 19:20.9 and senior Donald Sweet took 65th with a 19:35.6.
Sophomore Dallin Perry placed 81st with a time of 20:32.4 and sophomore Michael Gisi took 83rd at 21:15.5. Junior Chaz Howard (22:29.7) placed 85th and senior Riley Martinez (24:15.9) took 89th.
