JOHN DAY — Local cross-country teams hit the courses this Friday for district championship meets, with Union/Cove and La Grande taking titles at their respective competitions.
In the girls 3A/2A/1A District 3 Championship, the Union/Cove girls team stole the show. Led by a first place finish (20:23) finish from senior Audrey Wells, the team took first overall with 33 points. Burns was the next closest finisher at 52 points. The races occurred at 7th Street Complex in John Day on Friday, Oct. 29.
Senior Audrey Garlitz placed ninth overall with a time of 12:34.3 and sophomore Kaci Baxter was right behind in tenth at 21:43.2. The duo of freshman Hailey Davis (22:02.4) and Danielle O’Reilly (22:09.4) finished back to back in 14th and 15th.
Enterprise took fourth place out of five teams with 78 points. Junior Maddie Nordtvedt was the team’s top finisher at 11th place with a time of 21:50.6.
In the boys 2A/1A race, Union/Cove dominated and took first place with 27 points. Union/Cove packed four runners in the top ten, highlighted by junior Taylor Fox in third place with a time of 16:21.1. Sophomore Eli Williams placed sixth with a time of 17.08.1, while senior Skyler Perkins was right behind in seventh place with a time of 17:19.7. Freshman Nathanael O’Reilly placed ninth with a 17:30.6 finish.
Elgin placed fourth in the boys team standings with 129 points. Sophomore Jacob Peden placed 20th with a time of 18:37.9. Imbler did not record a team score, but freshman Adam Gordon placed 15th at 18:22.6.
Wallowa Valley boys team runs away with 3A District 3 Championship
JOHN DAY — The Wallowa Valley boys cross-country team kept up its dominance, winning the 3A District 3 Championship at 7th Street Complex in John Day.
Senior Zac Knapp extended his personal best record, running a scorching time of 15:14.7. Knapp beat the second place finisher by just under a minute. Senior Bayden Menton placed third overall with a 16:42.1, while senior Ian Goodrich placed fifth at 17:05.1. Senior Levi Ortswan (17:32.4) placed seventh and senior Chase Homan (17:37.8) took tenth.
La Grande girls win Greater Oregon League
MILTON FREEWATER — The La Grande girls cross-country team finished on top at the Greater Oregon League Championships, while the boys team took second place.
The girls team scored 22 points to defeat Baker, while the boys squad tallied 49 points to finish second out of four teams.
La Grande’s top four runners dominated the girls race, placing in the top four spots. Sophomore Emily Tubbs led the way with a personal best time of 18:44.34 to place first overall. Freshman Cecilia Villagomez was the second finisher, running a time of 20:14.44. Sophomore Kiah Carlson (20:24.14) placed third and sophomore Faith Calhoun (20:38.24) took fourth.
On the boys side, junior Caleb Murie ran a time of 18:17.2 to place third overall. Seniors Donald Sweet (19:17.67) and Connor Heather (19:27.67) placed eight and ninth.
