Eli Williams sends mud flying everywhere at the 44th annual Catherine Creek Scamper on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Hundreds of competitors from across Eastern Oregon gathered at Catherine State Park to compete during the annual meet and cross country race, braving muddy waters and heavy rain during the event
PAYETTE, Idaho — Two Union County schools traveled to Idaho for the Payette Open on Wednesday, Sept. 23, making quite the impact on the competition. The Union boys team dominated and won with 29 points, while the La Grande girls scored 46 points to take the girls race.
On the boys side, Union junior Taylor Fox led the way with a 17:24 to finish first overall in the boys 5K. Sophomore Eli Williams (17:50) came in next at second place and freshman Nathanael O’Reilly (18:04) placed fourth. Senior Skyler Perkins placed 11th overall with a time of 19:02.
The Bobcats beat out second place Melba by 38 points, while the La Grande boys team placed sixth with 187 points. Junior Caleb Murie was the top finisher for the Tigers with a time of 19:20.
On the girls side, La Grande’s trio of sophomores took three out of the top five positions. Emily Tubbs won the girls 5K with a time of 19:54, followed by Kiah Carlson in third with a 20:56 and Faith Calhoun in fifth with a 21:28. Cecilia Villagomez placed eighth overall with a time of 21:45.
Union’s Audrey Wells placed second overall, clocking in at 20:52.51. Audrey Garlitz placed 13th with a 22:35 and Haily Davis took 16th with a 23:02. The Bobcats scored 62 points to finish third in the team standings.
Both teams will be back in action at the Baker Invite on Friday, Oct. 1.
