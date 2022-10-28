PENDLETON — It was a productive day of postseason cross-country for Union/Cove.
The Bobcats boys team placed first overall in the boys 2A/1A District 3 Championships on Friday, Oct. 28 in Pendleton, while the girls team finished second overall in the 3A/2A/1A District 3 Championships.
Union/Cove saw four top-10 finishes on the boys side en route to scoring 32 points in the team standings. Senior Taylor Fox earned first place, clocking in at exactly 16 minutes. Union/Cove junior Eli Williams placed third, running a time of 16:05.2
Sophomore Nathaniel O’Reilly was next up for Union/Cove, placing seventh with a time of 16:53.2. Freshman William Mallory rounded out the team’s top-10 finishes with a 10th-place finish at 17:28.4.
Elgin did not record a team score, but junior Jacob Peden led the Huskies with a 17th-place finish at 18:23.8. Imbler junior Clinton Tarvin was the Panthers’ top performer with a time of 20:01.5, placing 39th.
On the girls side, Union/Cove scored 77 points to place second in the 3A/2A/1A District 3 competition. Sophomore Josie Patton was the team’s top placer, clocking in at 20:04.9 to place eighth overall.
Union/Cove junior Kaci Baxter placed 14th, running a time of 20:33. Freshman Taylor Weishaar was one place behind, finishing with a score of 20:33.9. Sophomore Hailey Davis placed 17th with a time of 21:01.
Imbler did not record a team score, but sophomore Paiten Braseth performed admirably for the Panthers with an 18th place finish at 21:04.3. Elgin’s Sofie Adams was the team’s top finisher, coming in 40th with a time of 23:03.3.
Coming off the district championships, qualifying athletes will head to Eugene to compare in the state championships on Nov. 5. The 3A/2A/1A girls championships are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., while the boys 2A/1A championships are slated for 10:35 a.m.
