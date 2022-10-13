CALDWELL, Idaho — It was a productive day of long-distance running for the Union/Cove cross-country program.
The Bobcats traveled to Caldwell, Idaho to compete in the Bugtown Invite on Thursday, Oct. 13, placing sixth overall on the boys side and 10th in the girls standings. Union/Cove scored 185 points on the boys side and 275 on the girls side.
In the boys 5,000-meter race, Union/Cove senior Taylor Fox was the team’s top finisher. Fox placed ninth overall, running a time of 16:11.63.
Junior Eli Williams was next up for the Bobcats, placing 12th overall with a time of 16:18.81. Sophomore Nathaniel O’Reilly clocked in at 17:03.23, placing 29th in the boys individual standings.
Union/Cove freshman William Mallory placed 58th overall, running a time of 17:35.44. Senior Caleb Later placed 92nd, finishing at 18:14.07.
On the girls side, sophomore Josie Patton was the team’s top finisher at 21:05.52. Patton placed 46th overall.
Freshman Angel Shields-Marrs was the next finisher for Union/Cove, placing 58th overall with a time of 21:24.97. The duo of junior Kaci Baxter (21:32.65) and freshman Taylor Weishaar (21:34.56) placed back-to-back at 62nd and 63rd overall. Sophomore Hailey Davis ran a 22:05.83 to place 73rd.
Coming off the team’s solid showing at the Bugtown Invite, Union/Cove will prepare to host its home invitational to end the regular season. The program will host the Bobcat Huskies Invite on Oct. 20 at Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union.
