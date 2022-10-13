CALDWELL, Idaho — It was a productive day of long-distance running for the Union/Cove cross-country program.

The Bobcats traveled to Caldwell, Idaho to compete in the Bugtown Invite on Thursday, Oct. 13, placing sixth overall on the boys side and 10th in the girls standings. Union/Cove scored 185 points on the boys side and 275 on the girls side.

