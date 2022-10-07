ONTARIO — It was a productive day of cross-country running for Union/Cove and La Grande at the Crosby Invitational in Ontario on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Union/Cove scored 44 points on the boys side and 56 points in the girls standings to take first overall in both races. La Grande had a strong day, taking the top two individual placers on the girls side and finishing third in the girls team standings and fifth on the boys side.
In the boys 5,000 meters, Union/Cove junior Eli Williams took first place overall with a time of 16:29.53. Teammate Taylor Fox, a senior, came in second place with a 16:39.62. Union/Cove sophomore Nathanial O’Reilly placed fourth at 17:26.28 and freshman William Mallory rounded out the team’s top-10 finishes with a ninth-place finish at 17:53.71.
La Grande’s duo of Emily Tubbs and Cecilia Villagomez earned the top two spots in the girls 5,000 meters. Tubbs clocked in at 19:09.51 to win the race, while Villagomez ran a 19:32.39 to place second. Junior Kiah Carlson placed eighth, finishing with a time of 21:12.53.
The Union/Cove girls team relied on a strong team effort to win the invitational, seeing seven runners place in the top 20. Sophomore Hailey Davis led the way with a time of 21:39.12, finishing ninth overall. Sophomore Josie Patton placed 12th, finishing at 21:58.68. Angel Shields-Marrs (22:20.10), Taylor Weishaar (22:21.65) and Kaleah Hines (22:31.34) earned spots 14 through 16 to help boost the team’s score.
La Grande earned three top-25 finishes on the boys side to place fifth in the team standings. Senior Caleb Murie led the way with a time of 18:07.02 to place 14th. Junior Landon Perry placed 18th at 18:19.77 and senior Chaz Howard came in 25th with a time of 18:42.09.
In addition to strong showings at the varsity level, Union/Cove placed first in the boys junior varsity race with 24 points and La Grande placed third with 78.
Coming off the Crosby Invitational, La Grande will compete at the Pendleton Birch Creek Invite on Oct. 19. Union/Cove will compete at the Bugtown Invite in Caldwell, Idaho on Oct. 13.
