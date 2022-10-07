ONTARIO — It was a productive day of cross-country running for Union/Cove and La Grande at the Crosby Invitational in Ontario on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Union/Cove scored 44 points on the boys side and 56 points in the girls standings to take first overall in both races. La Grande had a strong day, taking the top two individual placers on the girls side and finishing third in the girls team standings and fifth on the boys side.

