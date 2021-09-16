NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley has been off to a hot start this year, quickly climbing up the OSAA 1A football rankings. The Badgers are ranked No. 2 in the state and are slated to face No. 5 St. Paul on Friday, Sept. 17.
“We just want to play physical football and play our game,” head coach Josh Cobb said.
The matchup of heavyweights is a marquee non-league game for the Badgers this year, with the remainder of the team’s games against league opponents. Powder Valley opened the season with a 42-14 statement win against non-league opponent Dufur, a perennial powerhouse at the 1A level.
Powder Valley is coming off a 46-14 home victory over Elgin in Week 2 in which senior quarterback Reece Dixon threw three touchdowns and scored one rushing touchdown. The mobile quarterback has three rushing touchdowns on the year and is leading a dynamic Badgers offense.
St. Paul will prove to be a large test for Powder Valley, coming into the matchup 2-0. The Buckaroos opened the season with a 36-24 win at Lost River and recently shut out Days Creek 48-0 in Week 2. St. Paul has a deep roster for a 1A school, rostering 30 players. Like the Badgers, the Buckaroos are averaging over 40 points per game through the early part of the season.
St. Paul will be looking for revenge, as Powder Valley handed the team its only loss in a 4-1 campaign during the 2020-21 season. The Buckaroos are only two years removed from a 1A state championship runner-up finish in 2019.
“We’re pretty much the same team as last year and so are they,” Cobb said.
Kickoff between St. Paul and Powder Valley is set for 7 p.m. at Powder Valley High School.
ELGIN AT COVE — Morale is high at Cove after a 36-28 victory over Union snapped a 13-game losing streak dating back to the 2018-19 season. The next challenge for the Leopards is to win two straight games, which the team has not done since a three-game winning streak in 2017.
“The team felt good about it and a lot of the guys really pushed through and put a lot on the line to finish that game off,” Cove head coach Levi Wiseman said.
The Huskies were thrown into the fire to start the season, facing a Powder Valley team ranked second in the state at the 1A level. Elgin’s two-headed running back attack of Joe Lathrop and Bruce Morehead leads the way for the team’s offense under head coach Kirt McClure. Both backs rushed for over 100 yards each in the loss to the Badgers.
The Leopards currently have momentum, which they will look to carry into a matchup with Elgin (0-1) on Sept. 18. Kickoff between Cove and Elgin is set for 6 p.m. at Cove High School.
IMBLER AT ENTERPRISE — Imbler is eager to get back on the field after a forfeit in Week 2. The Panthers were off to a productive start, beating Union 52-12 at Community Stadium at Eastern Oregon University. Following a forfeit against Ione/Arlington, Imbler is set to square off against Enterprise in a Friday night game under the lights.
The Outlaws are 0-2 on the year, but have lost by four or less points in each matchup. After a 36-32 loss at Pilot Rock last week, Enterprise will be eager to secure its first victory of the season. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Enterprise High School.
UNION AT CRANE — The Bobcats are seeking their first win of the year in an upcoming matchup at Crane on Sept. 17. Union is coming off a 36-28 loss to rival Cove, which dropped the Bobcats to 0-2 on the year and 26th in the 1A state rankings.
Crane comes into the matchup ranked No. 12 in the state after winning its opener 16-14 on the road at Enterprise and losing its next matchup 24-0 at home to Adrian. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Crane High School.
JOSEPH AT DAYVILLE/MONUMENT — The Eagles are buzzing after a 31-13 victory over rival South Wasco County and looking to win the team’s third straight game to start the season. Joseph travels to Dayville/Monument for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 17.
Jaxon Grover has been dynamic for the Eagles this season and is coming off a game in which he recorded a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and rushed for a 20-yard score.
ADRIAN AT WALLOWA — The Cougars are hoping to finally get on the field and see some action, following the cancellation of the team’s home opener last week and a jamboree the week before.
Wallowa is set to host Adrian, the No. 6 team in the 1A rankings, in a Friday afternoon matchup at 2 p.m. The Cougars are yet to see the field after going 4-1 in last year’s shortened spring season.
