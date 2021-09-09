NORTH POWDER — Elgin has overcome unimaginable odds, but the Huskies are looking to start with a clean slate in the season opener.
The Huskies played two games last season, going 0-2 in the wake of the death of head coach Jeff Rysdam. This season under head coach Kirt McClure, Elgin is taking things one game at a time.
“They’re ready to go,” he said. “We have some great talent in the backfield and offensive line.”
The Huskies open the season against one of the top teams in the 1A District 2, a Powder Valley team that won 42-14 at Dufur in its opener. Quarterback Reece Dixon tallied two rushing touchdowns in the victory, and defensive end Kaden Krieger totaled seven sacks.
“They’re stacked,” McClure said.
McClure coached several of the Powder Valley players in junior high, so he is aware of the talent on the opposite sideline. The run-heavy Huskies will look to lean on their offensive line to get the run game going against a Powder Valley team that allowed only 14 points in the opener.
“Powder is one of the best teams in the league,” McClure said. “It’s going to be a good test to see where we’re at.”
The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in North Powder.
UNION AT COVE — The Bobcats (0-1) will look to bounce back after being dismantled by Imbler 52-12 in the season-opening contest. The Leopards will be looking to do the same, as Cove was throttled 46-6 in Week 1 on the road at Pilot Rock.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY AT JOSEPH — The Eagles held off a late rally from Echo in week one to start the season with a 39-32 overtime victory at home. South Wasco County heads to town coming off a 19-0 win at Pine Eagle.
Joseph’s Jaxon Grover rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 and will be looking to stay hot in the run game against South Wasco County.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
ENTERPRISE AT PILOT ROCK — Enterprise is seeking to redeem itself after a narrow 16-14 loss at the hands of Crane in Week 1. The Outlaws travel to face league opponent Pilot Rock on the heels of the Rockets’ 46-6 victory over Cove.
Gideon Gray ran for 148 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, so he will be poised to keep the running game going in Week 2. Kickoff between the Rockets and Outlaws is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Ione/Arlington at Imbler — The Ione/Arlington at Imbler matchup slated for Sept. 10 has been cancelled. According to OSAA, the Panthers will receive a loss in the form of a forfeit.
The Panthers are coming off a 52-12 victory over Union and their next scheduled game is a road matchup against Enterprise on Sept. 17.
