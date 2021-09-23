ELGIN — It was a monumental win for Elgin, the first for the team since the passing of former head coach Jeff Rysdam.
The Huskies ran the ball early and often, beating Cove 58-38. Now with a win under first-year head coach Kirt McClure’s belt, Elgin is looking to keep the momentum alive in a difficult matchup against Crane at Community Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24.
At 1-1 on the year, McClure noted that starting the season against No. 1 Powder Valley was an early litmus test for this year’s team. Coming off a 46-14 blowout, Elgin bounced back and rushed for more than 400 yards in the win over Cove.
“It was the best I’ve seen them look,” McClure said.
Now with a taste of success, the Huskies will look to keep the success going against 2-1 Crane. The Mustangs have had a hit-or-miss start to the season, winning its last game 60-0 against Union. Prior to the victory, Crane narrowly beat Enterprise 16-14 in its season opener and lost 24-0 against Adrian.
Elgin leans heavily on the play of running back duo Joe Lathrop and Bruce Morehead, who each scored two rushing touchdowns in the win over Cove. Sophomore quarterback Ty McLaughlin ran for more than 200 yards in the win, a trend that McClure will want to see continue in the matchup with Crane.
Despite the heavy run production, McClure was most impressed with his team’s defensive performance in the Cove contest. The Huskies’ defenders will need to be on their A-game against a Crane team that has proven it can score at a high volume.
Kickoff between Elgin and Crane is noon Sept. 24.
Cove at Powder Valley — Coming off a major win over a St. Paul team ranked in the top five of the 1A rankings, Powder Valley is looking for another win against Cove. Head coach Josh Cobb was excited by the victory over the Buckaroos, but emphasized that the team is taking things one week at a time.
The duo of quarterback Reece Dixon and wide receiver Kaden Krieger has given opposing defensive coordinators headaches all season. The pair connects downfield early and often, a big reason the team is 3-0 on the year.
Cove is coming off a 58-38 loss to Elgin that dropped the team to 1-2. The Leopards aim to bounce back and hold their own against the top-ranked Badgers on Sept. 24. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in North Powder.
Imbler at Adrian — It has been a tough two weeks for Imbler, a forfeit in Week 2 and a narrow defeat at Enterprise. Carter Crook threw a 6-yard touchdown to Tel McBride and Dallin Rasmussen scored a 21-yard rushing touchdown, but the Panthers fell 18-12.
A week later, Imbler faces another tough challenge on the road at Adrian. The 2019 1A champions are 3-0 on the season, coming off a dominant 58-0 win over Wallowa. Kickoff between the Panthers and Antelopes is slated for 6 p.m.
Union at Wallowa — Something is going to have to give. Union and Wallowa, both winless on the season, will square off in a league matchup at Union on Sept. 24.
The Cougars saw their first two games get canceled before losing to a fierce Adrian squad in the team’s season opener.
The Bobcats have struggled this year, narrowly losing to Cove in Week 2 and suffering large margins of defeat in Week 1 against Imbler and in Week 3 against Crane. Union hung close with Crane early on, but the game slipped away. The Bobcats will look to avoid going 0-4 against a Wallowa team fresh off its opening-game defeat. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Dufur at Enterprise — After its first win of the season, Enterprise aims to keep things rolling at home against Dufur. Jackson Decker scored the game-winning touchdown against Imbler and will look to lead the Outlaws back to victory.
Dufur is 2-1 on the year, coming off a dominant 48-8 victory over Sherman/Condon. The Outlaws and Rangers kick off at 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River — The Eagles are on a roll to start the season and will look to win their fourth straight game at Prairie City/Burnt River. Joseph has stifled its last two opponents, outscoring South Wasco 31-13 and beating Dayville/Monument 20-6.
Prairie City/Burnt River is 2-1 on the year, coming off a 36-18 win over South Wasco County.
Kickoff for the Eagles and Panthers is 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.