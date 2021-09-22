La Grande’s Jace Schow (22) rides the sideline to return the ball into Viking territory during the Tigers’ 37-12 win over La Grande on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Community Stadium. The Tigers are home this week for a showdown with No. 2 Estacada.
La Grande junior Sam Tsiatsos collects an interception against the Vale Vikings during the first half in the Tigers’ first home game at Community Stadium on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. La Grande beat visiting Vale 37-12 after gaining a significant early game advantage.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande football team is off to a hot start this season, but the Tigers face a major challenge in visiting Estacada this week. La Grande is 2-0 on the year, coming off a statement win over Vale in the team’s home opener last weekend.
The Rangers bring their 3-0 record to Community Stadium for a showdown in La Grande.
“They’re one of the toughest games on our schedule,” La Grande head coach Rich McIlmoil said. “It’s one that we’re really going to use as a measuring stick.”
The Rangers come into town ranked No. 2 in the 4A standings, while the Tigers currently stand at No. 6. Estacada has held opponents to just under 10 points per game in the team’s first three games of the year.
The visiting Rangers operate a run-heavy, triple option offense that McIlmoil and the Tigers are preparing for with caution.
“They’re well coached,” he said. “Our front seven are going to have to get it done. We’re going to have to hit it hard up front.”
McIlmoil has been impressed with the team’s defensive line and linebackers this season, noting that the two units came up big in the victory over Vale. The defense effectively limited the offensive production of mobile quarterback Tanner Steele in the 37-12 victory.
The Tigers have created a solid rushing attack of their own, with Cesar Rodriguez moving into the starting spot.
“He’s really stepped up his game in the last couple years and really improved as a football player,” McIlmoil said. “He understands the importance of letting the line do their job and following them.”
Establishing the run will be important for La Grande to capitalize against the menacing Estacada defense.
The Rangers’ toughest test this season has been against No. 5 Banks, even then coming away with a resounding 33-7 victory. The Tigers have scored 70 and 37 points in their first two games.
“The big thing is just understanding the game plan and letting the kids know that at the end of the day, the only thing we can control is ourselves,” McIlmoil said.
Kickoff between La Grande and Estacada is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
