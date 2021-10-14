NORTH POWDER — No. 2 Powder Valley rebounded nicely from its lone loss of the season to No. 1 Adrian by thumping Union 51-14 last week. It was the third opponent this season Powder Valley has held to 14 points or less.
According to Powder Valley head coach Josh Cobb, the victory was a big morale boost moving forward after being shut out by the Antelopes in the previous week. The Badgers built and early lead and were able to rest starters and allow younger junior varsity players to see the field. After a non-existent offensive attack against Adrian, the typical explosive play of quarterback Reece Dixon returned early on.
“Reece was back in rhythm,” Cobb said. “Case Olson was running hard catching passes out of the backfield. Our line was firing off.”
Cobb has emphasized that the Badgers are taking things one game at a time this year, not overlooking any opponents. Powder Valley will take that same approach against Wallowa and Crane to close out the year.
The Cougars will be without star quarterback Lute Ramsden, who is out for the season with a leg injury. His absence will be a major blow as Wallowa closes its season against Powder Valley and Elgin.
Against an outmatched Wallowa team, the Badgers will be looking to jump out to an early lead just like they did against Union. Cobb emphasized that morale is high and the team’s offense is back in rhythm ahead of a winnable matchup with Wallowa.
Player health is a big area of focus for Powder Valley as the regular season draws to a conclusion.
“We are trying to get everybody 100% healthy prior to rolling into the playoffs,” he said. “If there’s an opportunity to get starters out of the game, we take them out to not risk any unnecessary injuries.”
Following the matchup with Wallowa, the Badgers will have a pivotal game against No. 5 Crane to end the season. The contest against the Mustangs could determine which side of the playoff bracket both teams play on, with top teams looking to avoid Adrian early on.
“It’s a huge game,” Cobb said. “It secures our ranking to stay on the opposite side of Adrian. We want to win out and secure that spot.”
Wallowa suffered its second straight loss 70-0 to Crane last Saturday to fall to 1-3 on the season. The Cougars will be looking for a major bounce-back performance against one of the 1A powerhouses.
Kickoff between Powder Valley and Wallowa is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wallowa High School on Oct. 15.
ELGIN AT ADRIAN — It is a tall task for Elgin as the 2-3 Huskies look to get back on the winning track when they face No. 1 Adrian. That is, if the game gets played.
The short-staffed Huskies are dealing with injury issues and may have to cancel the upcoming match with the Antelopes.
“If we had more numbers I would never cancel, it’s just a tough situation for Elgin football,” Elgin head coach Kirt McClure said.
Elgin is coming off a 55-26 loss at Enterprise last week when its rushing attack was held in check. Bruce Morehead had a pair of rushing scores in the game and returned a kickoff 55 yards to the end zone. Quarterback Ty McLaughlin ran for 112 yards and Joe Lathrop added 64.
The Antelopes have been rolling through opponents this season by an average score of 45-2. The Adrian defense has allowed just two touchdowns this season coming off a 56-6 win over Cove to improve to 6-0. The Antelopes have outscored their opponents 272-14 throughout a dominant season. The Huskies will be looking for what would be a major upset against the top team in the state.
With just 11 players on the roster, McClure is worried about putting players on the field that may still need time to recover fully. With a crucial matchup at Wallowa upcoming in the following week, Elgin has its eyes set on making the district playoffs with a win over the Cougars.
“If we can get healed up over a week off and come back strong against Wallowa, that would go a long way for our chances,” McCLure said.
Establishing the run game will be crucial for the Huskies if the game is played, as the team regularly relies on its trio of McLaughlin, Morehead and Lathrop to produce yardage. Adrian severely stifled Powder Valley’s offense earlier in the season, closing off the outside of the line of scrimmage. It will be key for Elgin to find a way to run the ball effectively if the Antelopes look to use the same tactics in this week’s matchup.
Kickoff at Adrian High School is slated for 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
MITCHELL/SPRAY/WHEELER AT JOSEPH — The Joseph football team responded to three weeks off in a big way last week, putting up a commanding 44-8 scoreline against Huntington.
The Eagles improved to 4-1 on the season, with the only loss coming in a forfeit to Pine Eagle on Oct. 1
This week’s matchup is a major clash of powerhouse teams, with Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler coming into the matchup 6-0. The Loggers have outscored their opponents 278-76 this year in what has been a dominant season.
The matchup with Joseph concludes Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler’s regular season, while the Eagles will play one more game against Prairie City/Burnt River in the following week.
Joseph will look to add a major statement win against the Loggers to its impressive 2021 resume. Kickoff between Joseph and Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Joseph High School on Oct. 15.
ENTERPRISE AT SHERMAN/CONDON — Enterprise appears to be finding its stride coming off a 55-26 victory over Elgin on Friday night to level its record at 3-3 after a 1-3 start. The start of the season was a bit misleading with a pair of losses to Crane and Pilot Rock to begin the season coming by a combined six points.
The Outlaw defense was strong in the victory, holding Elgin to just 192 yards of total offense. That came after Elgin piled up more than 500 yards on the ground the week before in a 48-24 win over Union.
The Enterprise offense was paced by Gideon Gray’s 134 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, a second straight week of three rushing scores. He also found the end zone through the air, hauling in a 29-yard strike from quarterback Jackson Decker. Decker had four touchdown passes.
Sherman/Condon is 0-5 coming off a 30-26 loss at Ione/Arlington, its lone single-score loss of the season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Condon High School on Oct. 15.
CRANE AT COVE — Cove fell to 2-4 on the season with a 56-6 loss to No. 1 Adrian last Friday, but the Leopards did become the first league opponent to score on the Antelopes this season.
Cove will look to use the return of Wyatt Burgess from injury to help on both sides of the ball. He had 80 yards receiving from his tight end position last week. The Leopards will lean on linebackers Bryan English and David Creech to slow down the Mustangs.
No. 5 Crane has been dominating teams since its 24-0 setback to Adrian on Sept. 9. Crane has posted four consecutive wins to improve to 5-1 on the season as it dismantled Wallowa 70-0 last week.
Kickoff between the Leopards and Mustangs is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Cove High School on Oct. 15.
IMBLER AT PILOT ROCK — After starting the season 1-3, Imbler has battled back with two straight wins to level its overall record.
Last week, the Panthers started fast and raced out to a 16-0 lead before holding off a Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat comeback attempt, 30-16.
The Thursday night contest at Pilot Rock will keep Imbler in the top 15 of the standings with a win as it closes out the regular season against traditional powerhouse Dufur in two weeks.
Pilot Rock is entering the game having lost three straight, including a hard-fought 46-44 setback to Dufur last week. The week prior the Rockets fell to Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 56-28. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.
UNION AT LYLE/WISHRAM/KLICKITAT — Union looks to break into the win column after falling short so far this season when it travels to face the 4-2 Cougars at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The Cougars, who sit in 11th in the 1A standings, are trying to bounce back from a 30-16 setback to Imbler a week ago after falling behind 16-0 early in the game.
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat came into the game against Imbler riding a three-game winning streak. The team’s only other loss on the season was a forfeit.
Union head coach Mike Wisdom will look to guide his team into the win column for the first time this year in what is the first of two remaining games to conclude the regular season. Kickoff between the Bobcats and Cougars is slated for 6 p.m. at Lyle on Oct. 15.
