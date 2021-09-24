Ty McLaughlin (24) gets pushed out of bounds by Cody Siegner (32) during a punt return at Community Stadium against Crane Union on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Elgin Huskies fought hard, but walked away with a 12-56 loss against the Crane Union Mustangs. The Elgin team dropped their league record to 1-2 following the team's victory against Cove last week.
Elgin Husky Joe Lathrop (8) makes a touch down at Community Stadium against Crane Union on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Elgin Huskies fought hard, but walked away with a 12-56 loss against the Crane Union Mustangs. The Elgin team dropped their league record to 1-2 following the team's victory against Cove last week.
Elgin Husky Gabe Hasbell (17) makes a catch to gain first down — one of only four complete passes from the Elgin Huskies — at Community Stadium against Crane Union on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Elgin Huskies fought hard, but walked away with a 12-56 loss against the Crane Union Mustangs. The Elgin team dropped their league record to 1-2 following the team's victory against Cove last week.
Furrowed brows from Husky Ty McLaughlin (24) during the end of the first quarter at Community Stadium against Crane Union on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Elgin Huskies fought hard, but walked away with a 12-56 loss against the Crane Union Mustangs. The Elgin team dropped their league record to 1-2 following the team's victory against Cove last week.
La Grande Huskies make a tackle against Kelton Dunten (43) during a kick return at Community Stadium against Crane Union on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Elgin Huskies fought hard, but walked away with a 12-56 loss against the Crane Union Mustangs. The Elgin team dropped their league record to 1-2 following the team's victory against Cove last week.
Elgin Husky Owen Johnson (23) gets tackled by Crane Union Mustang Jake Doman (22) at Community Stadium against Crane Union on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Elgin Huskies fought hard, but walked away with a 12-56 loss against the Crane Union Mustangs. The Elgin team dropped their league record to 1-2 following the team's victory against Cove last week.
Elgin running back makes a clean break towards the goal to score in the 3rd quarter at Community Stadium against Crane Union on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Elgin Huskies fought hard, but walked away with a 12-56 loss against the Crane Union Mustangs. The Elgin team dropped their league record to 1-2 following the team's victory against Cove last week.
Elgin Husky Owen Johnson (23) attempts to evade Crane Union Mustang Jake Doman (22) at Community Stadium against Crane Union on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Elgin Huskies fought hard, but walked away with a 12-56 loss against the Crane Union Mustangs. The Elgin team dropped their league record to 1-2 following the team's victory against Cove last week.
Mitch Clark (7) with the Crane Union Mustangs makes a 55-yard touchdown to score at Community Stadium against Crane Union on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Elgin Huskies fought hard, but walked away with a 12-56 loss against the Crane Union Mustangs. The Elgin team dropped their league record to 1-2 following the team's victory against Cove last week.
LA GRANDE — The Huskies were in for more than they could handle this week, losing 56-12 against the Crane Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Crane set the tempo early, scoring a 45-yard passing touchdown on the first play of the game. Quarterback Mitch Clark found Ty Taylor on the left sideline for an aerial strike.
Elgin hung close in the early part of the game, scoring its first points off a Joe Lathrop two-yard rushing touchdown on the team’s first offensive possession. The Lathrop score cut Crane’s lead to 8-6, but the Mustangs went on a scoring spree after this point in the game.
Crane scored 32 unanswered points, shutting out Elgin in the second and third quarters. Down 14-6, quarterback Ty McLaughlin's pass was tipped at the line, intercepted by Tate Sword and returned to the house for a touchdown. The Mustangs took a 32-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Junior running back Bruce Morehead broke loose for a 45-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, cutting Crane’s lead to 40-12. The Mustangs would go on to score two more touchdowns and stifle any late comeback attempts by the Huskies.
Morehead finished the game with 134 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with 17 receiving yards off two catches.
Up next, Elgin will face Union on Thursday, Sept. 30. Kickoff between the Huskies and Bobcats is set for 7 p.m. at Union High School.
