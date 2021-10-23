WALLOWA — The Elgin High School football team finished its regular season on a strong note, cruising by Wallowa 66-0 on Friday, Oct. 22.
The Huskies set the tone early and often, taking a 60-0 advantage into halftime. Elgin forfeited last week’s contest against Adrian in order to allow players time to recover from injuries, which was a key element of the strong showing against the Cougars.
“We finally got everybody healthy again,” Elgin head coach Kirt McClure said. “We switched our defense around a bit and that really worked for us.”
The Huskies were stout defensively, recording their first shutout of the season.
Junior running back Joe Lathrop ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, while also hauling in one receiving touchdown. Junior running back Bruce Morehead totaled 35 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Ty McLaughlin totaled 87 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.
The victory improved Elgin’s overall record to 3-4 and brought the team’s league record to 3-3. If the OSAA standings hold, Elgin will likely face Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat in the first round of the playoffs.
"I'm feeling pretty good about where we're at," McClure said. "Our boys played good and we're finally getting healthy."
Powder Valley wins crucial matchup with Crane
NORTH POWDER — The North Powder High School football team won a critical matchup this week, defeating a highly-ranked Crane team 36-20. The victory ensures that the Badgers will be on the opposite side of the playoff bracket as Adrian, which is viewed as the toughest team in the state.
After losing to the Antelopes on Oct. 1, the Badgers have rattled off three straight victories. Powder Valley now has two top-five victories on the year, defeating both St. Paul and Crane.
Heading into the playoffs, Powder Valley will have a top seed in the bracket.
Cove held in check by Ione/Arlington
COVE — It was a difficult conclusion to the regular season for the Cove football team, losing 60-14 at the hands of Ione/Arlington.
The loss drops the Leopards' record to 2-6 on the year and 2-4 in league play. After a strong defensive showing in a narrow loss to Crane last week, Cove was outmatched by the Cardinals in what was the most points allowed by the team this year.
The loss is the third straight for Cove, marking a tough end of the season. Ione/Arlington finished the regular season with strong momentum, winning its last three consecutive matchups heading into the playoffs.
Adrian throttles Union
UNION — Just a week after the team’s first victory of the year in a tremendous effort against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, the Union football team had its hands full against No. 1 Adrian this Friday.
The Antelopes won 76-8 to finish their season undefeated, while the Bobcats ended the year 1-7.
It was a difficult season for head coach Mike Wisdom's squad, but last week’s victory was monumental for the program to snap an extensive losing streak and avoid finishing the season winless. Meanwhile for Adrian, the Antelopes will head into the playoffs as one of the heavy favorites to make a run for a state championship.
Imbler snaps win streak against Dufur
DUFUR — Imbler lost a tough matchup this week, dropping its game to Dufur 32-14. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak in which the Panthers were averaging 48 points per contest.
The loss dropped Imbler’s record to 4-4 on the year and 3-3 in league play. Currently ranked No. 16 in the OSAA rankings, Imbler will likely face a top-ranked 1A team in the opening round of the playoffs.
Enterprise wins fourth straight
LYLE, Washington — It was a strong showing by Enterprise, beating Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 50-14 on the road. The victory is the fourth straight for the Outlaws, improving their record to 5-3 on the year and 4-2 in league action.
In the team’s last three wins, Enterprise has averaged 52 points per contest. This comes after the Outlaws started the year 1-3.
Enterprise concludes the year at No. 9 in the OSAA rankings and will wait to see its upcoming playoff opponent.
