Ty McLaughlin (24) gets pushed out of bounds by Cody Siegner (32) during a punt return at Community Stadium against Crane Union on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Elgin defeated Union 48-24 on Sept. 30, improving to 2-2 on the year.
UNION — The Elgin football team improved its record to 2-2 on the year with a 48-24 victory over Union on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Despite limited action from running back Joe Lathrop who is dealing with an injury, Elgin continued its dominant rushing attack in the victory. As a team, the Huskies compiled 578 total yards of offense behind 271 rushing yards from sophomore quarterback Ty McLaughlin.
The Huskies and Bobcats fought neck and neck through a low-scoring first half in which Elgin led 14-0 after two quarters.
“It took us a while to get going, especially with Joe limited,” Elgin head coach Kirt McClure said.
Elgin picked up the pace in the second half behind more effective running from McLaughlin and running back Bruce Morehead. The Huskies pulled away in the second half, winning 48-24.
McLaughlin finished the day with three rushing touchdowns and threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Lathrop. Morehead carried the load with Lathrop mostly playing as a decoy receiver, rushing for 212 yards and three touchdowns.
“It starts with my offensive line, they deserve a lot of credit,” McClure said.
Lathrop also sat out on defense during the game, prompting McLaughlin and Morehead to step up on the defensive end as well. Morehead led the team with seven tackles and McLaughlin recorded six.
McClure and the Huskies are feeling good after a win without one of the team’s best players. Up next, Elgin faces off with Enterprise in a league matchup on the road. With Lathrop looking to return at full strength next week, the Huskies are hopeful to keep the momentum rolling.
“The mindset is good after the win,” McClure said. “To beat Enterprise would bump us up in the rankings and be a big win.”
