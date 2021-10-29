Ty McLaughlin (24) gets tackled by a Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat defender after scoring first down at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Bruce Morehead (85) and Ty McLaughlin (24) share a victory embrace after McLaughlin scored a touchdown against the visiting Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat team at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Quarterback Ty McLaughlin (24) dodges Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat defenders to score a touchdown at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Running back Joe Lathrop (8) drives the ball deep into Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat territory at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Bruce Morehead (85) gets taken down by several Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat defenders as he makes his way downfield at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Running back Joe Lathrop (8) scores a touchdown against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Joe Lathrop (8) rushes the ball to first down against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Ty McLaughlin (24) marches down center during a dive against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Running back Riley Smith (26) finds a hole in Elgin defense at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Running back Bruce Morehead (85) marches past Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat defenders to gain first down deep into enemy territory at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Ty McLaughlin (24) throws a pass during a match against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Joe Lathrop (8) dodges a Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat defender at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Quarterback Ty McLaughlin (24) finds a hole to score a touchdown against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Aaron Smith (20) runs the ball down the center against Husky defenders at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Ty McLaughlin (24) gets tackled by a Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat defender after scoring first down at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Bruce Morehead (85) and Ty McLaughlin (24) share a victory embrace after McLaughlin scored a touchdown against the visiting Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat team at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Quarterback Ty McLaughlin (24) dodges Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat defenders to score a touchdown at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Running back Joe Lathrop (8) drives the ball deep into Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat territory at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Bruce Morehead (85) gets taken down by several Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat defenders as he makes his way downfield at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Running back Joe Lathrop (8) scores a touchdown against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Joe Lathrop (8) rushes the ball to first down against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Ty McLaughlin (24) marches down center during a dive against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Running back Riley Smith (26) finds a hole in Elgin defense at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Running back Bruce Morehead (85) marches past Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat defenders to gain first down deep into enemy territory at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Ty McLaughlin (24) throws a pass during a match against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Joe Lathrop (8) dodges a Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat defender at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Quarterback Ty McLaughlin (24) finds a hole to score a touchdown against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Aaron Smith (20) runs the ball down the center against Husky defenders at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Elgin swept the game, winning convincingly over the visiting team 86-6. Elgin's victory ensures they will make their way to the playoffs.
The two teams faced off in the 1A Special District 2 crossover at Eastern Oregon University, with major playoff implications on the line. Coming into the game ranked No. 15, Elgin needed a win to better their ranking and clinch a spot in the 16-team playoff.
The Huskies certainly did what they could to better their standing, crushing Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat in the first of four consecutive games at Community Stadium.
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat managed to recover an onside kick and score on the opening possession, but that was the team’s only score. Elgin would go on to rattle off a high volume of touchdowns in what could only be described as a blowout.
“I’m proud of them because we had a little adversity at first, with that onside kick,” McClure said. “We didn’t panic and just stayed the course.”
The Huskies scored 86 points unanswered, the team’s highest point total of the year. Elgin has outscored its last two opponents 152-6.
Elgin jumped out to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter behind two rushing touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Ty McLaughlin. With the game tilting in favor of Elgin at this point, a crucial special teams play blew the game open for the Huskies. Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat’s kick returner let the ball bounce all the way to the one yard line, where Elgin scooped up possession. The Huskies scored on the ensuing play with a Bruce Morehead rushing touchdown to hold a 30-6 advantage after the end of the first quarter.
Two touchdowns by both McLaughlin and Joe Lathrop in the second quarter allowed Elgin to hold a menacing 66-6 advantage at halftime.
With a running clock in the second half, the Huskies were able to maintain the huge lead and walk off with a blowout victory. Morehead totaled three touchdowns in the second half as Elgin finished the game with the 74-point victory.
The victory propelled Elgin’s record to 4-4 on the year. Ahead of the playoffs, the Huskies will await their matchup in the 1A state tournament bracket.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.