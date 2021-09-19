COVE — Elgin and Cove faced off this Saturday hoping to gain a much-needed league win on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Coming off a tough loss at Powder Valley to start the season, the Huskies bounced back with a 58-38 win over the Leopards. Cove came in off a win over Union, but could not keep momentum going in a tough loss to Elgin.
“They were very very happy to get a win,” Elgin head coach Kirt McClure said.
The Huskies jumped out and took the lead early, taking a 20-8 advantage after the first quarter. Cove was held scoreless in the second quarter, heading into halftime down 32-8.
The Leopards rallied a comeback effort in the third quarter, out scoring the Huskies 16-6. Elgin had several touchdowns that were called back due to penalties as the quarter finished with a 38-24 scoreline.
In the fourth quarter, Elgin scored 20 points to expand its lead to 58-38 at the final whistle. The victory improves Elgin to 1-1 overall and in league play, while Cove drops to 1-2 in both overall and league play.
The win is the first for Elgin since the 2019 season, snapping a six-game losing streak. It was an offensive explosion for the Huskies, particularly in the ground game. Elgin tallied 558 yards of total offense.
Sophomore quarterback Ty McLaughlin was electric under center, using his mobility to rush for 207 yards and one rushing touchdown. McLaughlin also threw for 125 yard and two passing touchdowns.
The two-headed rushing attack of Bruce Morehead and Joe Lathrop were back at it, combining for 228 rushing yards. Both running backs scored two touchdowns each, with Lathrop adding a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown. McClure credited the Elgin offensive line for creating gaps throughout the game for the Huskies’ rushers.
Morehead tallied nine tackles and Lathrop recorded eight.
“I think we’re getting a lot better on defense, so we might be a pretty good team,” McClure said. “We just can’t afford for anybody to get hurt.”
Up next, Elgin will play host to Crane at Eastern Oregon University on Sept. 24, while Cove heads to Powder Valley for a matchup with the undefeated Badgers.
