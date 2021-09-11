MILTON-FREEWATER — La Grande set the tone to start its season, throttling McLoughlin 70-0 on the road.
The Tigers were itching to start their season after a canceled opening game against Pendleton and the team made a statement in Week 1.
Coming off a 3-1 season, La Grande is looking to replicate the success it experienced in the team’s 2019 state championship run. The resounding victory over McLoughlin is a good start, putting the team at 1-0 in the 4A Special District 6 to start the season.
Coming off the victory, La Grande will play three straight home games starting with a matchup against Vale on Sept. 17.
Cove outlasts Union for first win
COVE — Two rivals coming off difficult opening losses squared off under the lights in Cove for a Week 2 matchup. The Leopards held a tight lead for the majority of the game and outlasted the Bobcats 36-28.
Cove took a 14-6 lead into halftime and led 28-20 heading into the final quarter of regulation.
Cove consistently led by one or two touchdowns, but Union made a late comeback attempt after a second half kickoff return for a touchdown. Cove held on late with strong performances from quarterback Patrick Frisch and tight end/linebacker Bryce Englishmatg. While the Bobcats kept things close throughout the game, Cove recorded 449 total yards to Union's 265.
The win snaps a 13-game losing streak that extends back to the 2018-19 season.
“It felt really good to have our first home game be a win and to get a win after a drought,” head coach Levi Wiseman said.
The victory puts Cove at 1-1 on the year, while Union drops to 0-2. The Leopards’ next matchup is Friday, Sept. 17 against Elgin and the Bobcats are slated to play at Crane on the same evening.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.