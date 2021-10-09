NYSSA — The La Grande Tigers remained in good form, dominating Nyssa 55-16 on Oct. 8. The win is the second straight for the Tigers and improved their record to 4-1 on the year.
La Grande grabbed the lead on the first play of the game, returning an onside kick for a touchdown. However, Nyssa returned the favor on the ensuing kickoff to take a 8-6 lead. The deficit would not last long, as the Tigers scored 35 points by the end of the first quarter.
La Grande would go on to close things out in the second half and hold on for the 39-point victory.
Brody MacMillan had another strong showing in the backfield, rushing for 161 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Logan Williams threw two touchdown passes, both to Braden Carson.
"It was a whole team effort," head coach Rich McIlmoil said. "Our offensive line played super well."
Defensively, Cole Jorgensen was a menace on the defensive line for the Tigers as the team limited Nyssa's scoring production throughout the matchup.
"Our boys are really starting to understand their assignments," McIlmoil said. "I felt like it was our best game of the season, to be honest."
After a brutal 44-14 loss to top-ranked Estacada on Sept. 23, the Tigers have turned things around and gotten back in the win column in consecutive games.
La Grande concludes its season with two league games against Ontario and Baker. The Tigers will have a week off before playing in their final home game of the season against Ontario on Oct. 21.
Imbler holds off late comeback to beat Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat
IMBLER — The Imbler football team won its second consecutive game, defeating Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 30-16 at home on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The victory improves the Panthers’ record to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.
Imbler set the tone early, jumping out to a 16-0 lead early on. The Panthers were able to hold off a late comeback attempt and come away with a 14-point victory.
It has been a tumultuous year for Imbler, but the team is starting to click at the right time. After three straight losses that included a forfeit, the Panthers are back at .500 and are looking to keep the momentum going.
Up next for Imbler, the team will travel for two straight road games to conclude the regular season. The Panthers will play at Pilot Rock on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Enterprise slows Elgin, improves to .500
ENTERPRISE — It was a one-sided affair as Enterprise defeated Elgin 55-26 on Oct. 8. The win improved Enterprise's record to 3-3 on the year and is the second consecutive victory after a 1-3 start to the season.
The Outlaws controlled the game early and never slowed down, taking a commanding 34-14 lead into halftime. After the third quarter, Elgin's chances were all but diminished as Enterprise led 48-14.
Enterprise out gained Elgin 404 yards to 192, slowing down Elgin's stellar rushing attack for much of the game.
Enterprise's Gideon Gray led the way with 134 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, alongside a 29-yard receiving touchdown. Chase Duncan caught two passes for a total of 71 yards and two touchdowns. Caden Fent scored a receiving touchdown to give quarterback Jackson Decker four passing touchdowns on the night.
For Elgin, Bruce Morehead ran for 11 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 55 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Ty McLaughlin ran for 112 yards and scored a 29-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Joe Lathrop rushed for 64 yards.
For Elgin, the loss tips the team back under .500. The Huskies are 2-3 on the year and have a matchup with the top-ranked Adrian Antelopes next week. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Enterprise will look to win its third straight in a matchup at Sherman/Condon on Oct. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Powder Valley gets back into form against struggling Union
UNION — The Powder Valley football team bounced back after a 38-0 loss to top-ranked Adrian with a commanding win at Union. The Badgers defeated the Bobcats 51-14 to improve to 5-1 on the year, while Union fell to 0-6.
Powder Valley's offense was back in full force after being shut out by the Antelopes in the previous week's matchup. The Badgers are averaging just under 41 points per game, even with last week's scoreless performance.
Back in the win column, Powder Valley will look to maintain similar success in a road matchup at Wallowa next Friday. For Union, the Bobcats will look to get in the win column for the first time this season in a matchup at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat on Oct. 15.
