The La Grande Tigers faced off against Ontario at Community Stadium in La Grande on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The Tigers beat out the visiting team 34-24, with four touchdowns scored by senior running back Brody MacMillan. The team wore black jerseys with pink t-shirts for senior night festivities.
LA GRANDE — It was far from a strong finish, but the La Grande Tigers football team dominated play against Ontario for the majority of the game in the team's final home game of the season.
La Grande defeated Ontario 34-24 on Thursday, Oct. 21 to improve to 5-1 on the year.
Appropriately on senior night, running back Brody MacMillan had a field day against the Ontario defense. The senior rushed for a total of four touchdowns as he continued to dominate in the ground game.
MacMillan scored the first three touchdowns of the game, giving the Tigers a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. With just under five minutes remaining before halftime, junior quarterback Logan Williams rushed in for a touchdown of his own to make it a 28-0 advantage.
As halftime approached, Ontario managed to score its first touchdown of the game on a 50-yard touchdown pass with just under two minutes remaining. A La Grande cornerback jumped early on the route, exposing the open secondary for Ontario’s first touchdown.
With the half coming to a close, Williams rushed to the left side of the field and fumbled in the midst of a herd of Ontario defenders. An Ontario defender picked up the loose ball and ran into the end zone from about 60 yards out to stun the crowd. Ontario cut the lead to 28-12 at halftime.
On the first drive of the second half, La Grande gave up possession with another fumble. Ontario capitalized, scoring another touchdown to put 18 points on the board unanswered.
With the lead cut to 28-18, MacMillan scored his fourth touchdown on a 20-yard run that put momentum back in the hands of La Grande. The Tigers were able to hold on for victory despite a late rushing touchdown from Ontario.
Although turnovers hurt La Grande, the Tigers looked like a clearcut superior team on the field tonight. Had it not been for those costly turnovers, Ontario would have made little ground offensively throughout the game.
The win marks the third straight victory of the year for La Grande, with just one game remaining in the regular season. The Tigers will head south to Baker for a showdown with the rival Bulldogs on Oct. 29.
