LA GRANDE — It was a fall-back-to-earth experience for the Tigers on Thursday night, losing 44-14 to Estacada at home on Sept. 23. A heavy rushing attack by the Rangers outmatched a strong La Grande defense in the defeat. Estacada came into the game ranked No. 2 in the OSAA 4A standings, while La Grande was slotted at No. 6
Estacada set the tone in the first quarter, scoring two rushing touchdowns and taking a 14-0 lead into the second quarter. Junior running back Waylon Riedel scored from three yards out to extend the Rangers’ lead to two possessions. Right before the quarter ended, Jace Schow provided a spark for La Grande with a deep kick return to the Estacada 41-yard line.
The Tigers started out the second quarter poised, running the ball well behind Brody MacMillan. The senior played in his first game of the season after missing most of last year with an injury. Junior quarterback Logan Williams scored a rushing touchdown from three yards out to cut Estacada’s lead to 14-7. MacMillan finished the game with 78 rushing yards and Williams tallied 50 rushing yards and 68 passing yards.
With momentum in front of a packed house at Community Stadium, the Tigers allowed the Rangers to quickly move the ball downfield and extend the lead back to two scores on the following drive. Junior James Durand ran in from seven yards out to push Estacada’s lead to 22-7 midway through the second quarter.
At the 1:41 mark in the second quarter the Tigers forced a punt on fourth down, the first Estacada drive of the game that did not end in a touchdown. The Rangers went into halftime leading 22-7.
The Tigers looked to come out strong in the second half, but Estacada kept its running game rolling. Both teams went back and forth to start the half, but an 86-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Corey James took the life out of the stadium. A two-point conversion resulted in a 30-7 Estacada lead.
La Grande struggled to get its offense going against a stout Rangers defense. The Tigers marched into the third quarter down 30-7 and in need of quick scores. McMillan did just that early on in the fourth quarter, scoring from eight yards out to cut the lead to 30-14.
When it looked like La Grande could string together a late comeback, Estacada scored two more rushing touchdowns on consecutive drives. With a 44-14 lead, Estacada squandered any late comeback attempts by La Grande to finish off the game.
Estacada's triple-option rushing attack wreaked havoc all night, steadily moving the ball on offense all night long. The constant running attempts led to the clock ticking down rapidly on any late comeback attempts for La Grande.
The loss is the first of the year for the Tigers, dropping their record to 2-1 on the year and 2-0 in league competition. The loss to a powerhouse Estacada team is a wakeup call for La Grande, ahead of four straight league games to finish the season. The Tigers will look to bounce back next week at home against Burns on Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.