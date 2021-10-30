BAKER CITY — It was a neck-and-neck affair for most of the game, but the La Grande High School football team came away with a resounding victory on the road against the rival Baker Bulldogs.
The Tigers topped the Bulldogs 27-7 at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29 to conclude the regular season with a 6-1 record. The victory gives La Grande the Greater Oregon League title.
The visiting team got the scoring started early, with quarterback Logan Williams putting the Tigers up 7-0 off an 11-yard rushing touchdown. La Grande utilized a heavy rushing attack from Brody MacMillan early on and capitalized off early penalties against Baker.
Both defenses were stout in the first half, with the Bulldogs slowing down the rushing attack of MacMillan more effectively than most teams have this year. However, the senior running back would come alive in the second half as the Tigers ran away with the game.
After La Grande’s first touchdown, Baker responded with a 12-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Paul Hobson to tie the game at 7-7.
Both teams battled back and forth in the second quarter, with four straight combined drives ending in punts. Late in the half, Williams threw an interception that gave the Bulldogs good field position and switched momentum. However, Baker missed a field goal near the end of the half as both teams headed into the locker rooms with the score knotted at seven.
In the first drive of the second half, MacMillan broke loose for a 30-yard run to put the Tigers past midfield. Despite the strong start to the half, La Grande committed three penalties on the drive and was forced into a turnover on downs.
A major turning point in the second half came from a 40-yard contested reception by Jace Schow deep into Baker territory. Despite the Bulldogs holding the Tigers to fourth and goal from the five yard line, Williams was able to run into the end zone for his second score of the night. After a Baker three-and-out, MacMillan scored on a 41-yard rush to extend La Grande’s lead to 20-7 at the end of the third quarter.
La Grande’s defense picked up the intensity in the second half, constantly forcing punts and creating multiple turnovers. Junior Kaden Nelson intercepted Hobson and returned the ball 35 yards for a touchdown. The defensive touchdown blew the game open and put La Grande in complete control.
A late interception by Schow all but sealed the deal, as the La Grande sideline grew with excitement. The 20 unanswered points summarized a strong effort late in the game by the Tigers.
The victory seals the Greater Oregon League and marks the end of a solid regular season for the Tigers. Not only that, but La Grande also avenged last season’s 22-7 loss to Baker.
La Grande is currently ranked No. 6 in the OSAA 4A rankings and will await playoff seeding in the coming week.
