NORTH POWDER — The Badgers won their biggest game of the year to date, defeating St. Paul 50-40 at home on Friday, Sept. 17.
Coming into the matchup, Powder Valley was ranked No. 5 in the OSAA 1A rankings and St. Paul was slated at No. 6. The Badgers trailed early on, but explosive performances from Reece Dixon, Clay Martin and Kaden Krieger led the way for the victory.
“Our guys are tough, the Badgers do not know how to quit,” head coach Josh Cobb said.
Dixon, a senior quarterback and linebacker, scored five touchdowns on the night. He threw three touchdowns, rushed for one score and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Kreiger caught two deep balls from Dixon as the dynamic duo connected with regularity throughout the win.
The Badgers were down 8-0 to start the game, but Dixon found Krieger on a 70-yard touchdown on the team’s first offensive play of the game. St. Paul led 16-14 later in the first quarter, but the Badgers turned up the heat and never trailed again.
Powder Valley led 30-24 at halftime and stretched its lead to 26 at one point in the third quarter.
Martin was dominant out of the backfield, scoring both a rushing and receiving touchdown on the night. St. Paul led a late rally as running back Hunter Naumann added two late scores, but the Badgers held on to win 50-40.
Powder Valley is now ranked No. 1 in the OSAA 1A standings after Friday night’s games. The Badgers will host Cove in the team’s next matchup on Sept. 24. Powder Valley is setting the tone for a strong season, but the Badgers are taking things one game at a time.
“We’ll meet St. Paul again. We’ll play them later in the season, I know it,” Cobb said.
La Grande wins home opener against Vale
LA GRANDE — The Tigers impressed in their first home game of the year, beating Vale 37-12 on Friday night. The win improves La Grande’s overall and league record to 2-0 this season.
The Tigers got off to a hot start, scoring early and capitalizing on a Vale fumble to take a 14-0 lead within three minutes of the first quarter. La Grande dominated the tempo early, holding Vale deep in their own territory.
Looking to go up 21-0, the Tigers fumbled a snap near the goal line and had to settle for a field goal to take a 17-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Later in the second quarter, La Grande extended its advantage and went up 24-0 against Vale with a rushing touchdown from quarterback Logan Williams. Midway through the third quarter, La Grande picked up a Vale fumble and returned it for a touchdown, taking a commanding 30-0 lead.
With Vale on the ropes, the Vikings returned a kick for a touchdown in the third quarter but the play was brought back due to a penalty. Later in the third quarter, Vale scored its first score of the game to cut the lead to 30-6 heading into the fourth quarter. Cesar Rodriguez added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
The Tigers are off to a strong start, cruising to a 2-0 record. Up next, La Grande will host Estacada on Sept. 23.
Imbler loses low-scoring matchup at Enterprise
ENTERPRISE — The Panthers and Outlaws battled out a low-scoring defensive matchup on Friday night, with Enterprise coming away victorious. The Outlaws won 18-12 to improve their record to 1-2 on the year, while Imbler fell to 1-2.
Both teams went scoreless in the first quarter and headed into the locker rooms at halftime knotted up at 6-6. Dallin Rasmussen scored Imbler’s only touchdown in the first half on a 21-yard run. Enterprise’s Gideon Gray got the Outlaws on the board with a 52-yard rushing touchdown.
In the second half, Enterprise extended its lead to 18-6 after Trey Stewart and Jackson Decker scored rushing touchdowns. Imbler’s Carter Crook added a late passing touchdown to Tel McBride, but the Panthers ultimately fell 18-12.
Up next, Imbler will face Adrian on the road on Sept. 24. Coming off their first win of the year, the Outlaws will look to keep the momentum going at home against Dufur on Sept. 24.
Union held scoreless by Crane
CRANE — The Bobcats lost a difficult matchup with Crane, getting blown out 60-0.
Union held the game close in the first quarter and early on in the second quarter, but Crane started to pull away. According to head coach Mike Wisdom, injuries early on in the game hurt the Bobcats’ chances.
The loss drops Union’s record to 0-3 on the year and 0-3 in league play. The Bobcats will head to Wallowa and look for their first win of the season on Sept 24.
“I was proud of the ‘no quit’ in us,” Wisdom said. “We’ll watch film, coach them up and head to Wallowa next Friday.”
Wallowa blown out in season opener
WALLOWA — After Wallowa’s first two games of the season were canceled, the Cougars finally got on the field this Friday.
It was a difficult first game for Wallowa, facing an Adrian team that won a 1A state championship in 2019. Adrian scored early and often, shutting out Wallowa 58-0.
Adrian scored 24 points in the first quarter and set the tone for the remainder of the game. Leading 42-0 at halftime, the game was all but secured.
Up next, the Cougars will look to gain a win against Union on Sept. 24.
Joseph improves to 3-0 with win over Dayville/Monument
MONUMENT — The Eagles won their third straight game to start the season, defeating Dayville/Monument 20-6 on the road.
Joseph is now 3-0 in overall and in league play, heading into a matchup at Prairie City/Burnt River on Sept. 24.
