NORTH POWDER – The one comment both Powder Valley and Adrian agreed upon as these former 1A state championship opponents met once again this season was “yes, the weather was horrible.”
After holding off during warmups, the skies opened just minutes prior to kickoff and continued throughout the game as the Badgers avenged last year’s loss to the Antelopes in the 1A state title game, downing Adrian 46-14 before the Badger faithful on Friday, Oct. 21.
“We just played well all the way around,” said Powder Valley coach Josh Cobb.
The scoring started quickly for the Badgers as Tucker Martin took off on a 77-yard run on the first offensive touch of the game for Powder Valley.
The Badgers kept to the ground game during the horrible conditions, putting together 424 total yards on the ground. Cole Martin led the way with 285 yards rushing while Tucker Martin added 113 yards including his initial 77-yard run.
When passing, Cole Martin ended the game 3-for-6 with Jackson Chandler the main target picking up one score and 74 total yards receiving.
Defensively, Tucker Martin led the way with 17 tackles. Cade Lind ended his night with 10 tackles, three sacks and a single fumble recovery.
“Apart from the stats, both our offensive and defensive lines were outstanding,” Cobb said. “Both controlled the line of scrimmage from the start and allowed us to keep with our game plan.”
The victory keeps Powder Valley perfect for the season with an 8-0 overall record and a 5-0 1A Special District 2-West showing. The Badgers will attempt to stay perfect with a season ending road game at Pilot Rock (0-8 overall, 0-5 league) on Thursday, Oct. 27. Game time is 7 p.m.
Imbler 36, Union 0
UNION – The Imbler football team placed an exclamation point on the season with a regular season ending victory over Union, 36-0 in 1A Special District 2-East action on Friday, Oct. 21 in Union.
The season finale for the Panthers closed out the regular season with a 4-4 overall record and a 3-3 1A Special District 2-East record.
The loss drops Union to a 3-5 overall record and a 1-4 1A Special District 2-East record with one game remaining on the regular season schedule. The Bobcats travel to Adrian (6-2 overall, 5-0 1A Special District 2-East) on Friday, Oct. 28 for a league matchup.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.