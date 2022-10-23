NORTH POWDER – The one comment both Powder Valley and Adrian agreed upon as these former 1A state championship opponents met once again this season was “yes, the weather was horrible.”

After holding off during warmups, the skies opened just minutes prior to kickoff and continued throughout the game as the Badgers avenged last year’s loss to the Antelopes in the 1A state title game, downing Adrian 46-14 before the Badger faithful on Friday, Oct. 21.

