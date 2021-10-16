LYLE, Washington — The Union High School football team found glory this weekend, earning a huge 34-26 victory over Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat on Friday, Oct. 15. The victory is the first of the year for the Bobcats, improving the team’s record to 1-6.
It has been a difficult season for head coach Mike Wisdom’s squad, but Union found a way to get it done on the road late in the season.
The Bobcats have struggled this year, but the win over Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat marked both the most points the team has scored in a game this year and the least points allowed to an opponent on the season.
The victory snaps a 10-game losing streak that extended into the 2019-20 season.
For Union, the team will look to keep the momentum alive as it ends its season against the top-ranked Adrian Antelopes on Oct. 22.
Cove defeated in narrow loss to Crane
COVE — The Cove football team put together a very impressive showing against a highly-ranked Crane team, but ultimately fell in a low-scoring 16-6 loss on Oct. 16.
It was a defensive juggernaut between both teams, which is impressive for Cove considering that Crane is averaging 57 points per game in its last four contests. The No. 5 Mustangs came into the matchup 5-1 on the year.
On the first offensive play of the game, Crane recorded a 60-yard play deep into Cove territory. However, the Leopards were able to hold on during four straight plays to take over possession. According to Cove head coach Levi Wiseman, the goal-line stand was a major momentum boost for the Leopards early on in the game.
“I was extremely impressed with how my players came out, as well as the heart and grit they showed,” Wiseman said.
It was a low-scoring output for Cove, partly due to injuries to both the team’s first and second string quarterbacks in the second half. Wiseman noted that David Creech’s play at the fullback position was a major positive offensively. Creech scored the lone touchdown of the game for Cove.
The Mustangs held a narrow 8-6 lead at halftime and ultimately carried that momentum into a game-sealing touchdown in the second half.
Up next for Cove, the Leopards will conclude the season at home against Ione/Arlington on Oct. 22. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cove High School.
Powder Valley cruises past Wallowa
WALLOWA — The Powder Valley football team stayed in impressive form, knocking off Wallowa 62-24 on Oct. 15.
Senior running back Case Olsen got the scoring started with a 49-yard rushing touchdown on the first offensive play of the game. Freshman running back Tucker Martin scored on a 25-yard rushing touchdown later in the first quarter, establishing an early lead.
Senior wide receiver Kaden Krieger scored on a 15-yard rushing touchdown and Martin found the end zone again on a 17-yard rushing touchdown to give the Badgers a 34-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Martin kept the momentum going in the second quarter, scoring a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown. The Badgers held a 42-8 lead at halftime, creating an insurmountable deficit.
Krieger added a 14-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter and Jackson Chandler returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown. Freshman Tom Gregg added a 66-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown to run away with a large margin of victory.
Following a 38-0 loss at Adrian on Oct. 1, the Badgers have won their following two games and averaged 56.5 points per contest.
The win for Powder Valley improved the team’s record to 6-1 on the year and set the stage for a crucial matchup against Crane on Oct. 22. The matchup will have major implications for which side of the playoff bracket the Badgers compete on. With a win, Powder Valley will avoid playing top-ranked Adrian until potentially meeting in the finals.
Kickoff between the Badgers and Mustangs is set for 7 p.m. at Powder Valley High School.
Joseph outdone by Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler
JOSEPH — The Joseph football team had its hands full on Friday, losing 49-6 to Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler. The victory secures Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler’s position at the top of the 1A Special District 4 at 7-0, while Joseph falls to third place with a 4-2 record.
The Eagles came into the matchup having won all four of its competitions and suffering only one loss due to forfeit. However, Joseph looked out of form as it scored a season-low six points and gave up a season-high points total.
Up next, Joseph will have one final regular season matchup at Prairie City/Burnt River on Oct. 21. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Prairie City/Burnt River.
Elgin forfeits against Adrian
Due to injuries, Elgin was forced to forfeit a matchup against Adrian that was originally scheduled for Oct. 15. With only 11 players on the roster, head coach Kirt McClure would have been forced to play freshman or players struggling with injury against the state’s top 1A school.
McClure emphasized that the team is hoping to heal up in time for a big matchup with Wallowa on Oct. 22. The matchup will have important influence over district playoff seeding. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wallowa High School.
Enterprise takes forfeit victory against Sherman/Condon
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise football team was awarded a forfeit victory for a game that was originally scheduled to take place on the road against Sherman/Condon.
The Outlaws improved to 4-3 on the year and 3-2 in league play. Up next, Enterprise will conclude its season on the road at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat on Oct. 22. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.