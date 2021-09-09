LA GRANDE — After having its first game canceled due to COVID-19, the La Grande football team is ready to get its season started.
The Tigers open the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater.
La Grande is beginning its season a week late due to players getting back to speed after having COVID-19, and the excitement to hit the field could not be any more evident.
“They’re chomping at the bit,” head coach Rich McIlmoil said. “They’re ready to get out there and play, that’s for sure.”
The Tigers were scheduled to open their season at home against Pendleton on Sept. 2, but the lingering effects of COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the game. A number of players on La Grande contracted the virus in the summer and did not have enough practices to be eligible for the Pendleton matchup.
After weeks of monitoring the players’ heart rates and physical condition at practices, the Tigers are looking to have a full roster compete against Mac-Hi.
“We’ve had a couple great weeks of practice,” McIlmoil said. “We’re in a good spot.”
A week later than originally scheduled, La Grande will open the 2021 season looking to duplicate recent success. The Tigers are coming off a 4A state championship in 2019 and a 3-1 record in the pandemic-shortened spring season.
McIlmoil and the Tigers are preparing accordingly for the Pioneers, a team that improved drastically in 2020. Mac-Hi recorded a 3-3 record during the spring season after combining for one victory over 16 total contests during the previous two seasons. According to McIlmoil, Mac-Hi presents an aggressive and physical challenge on both sides of the ball.
Although the Pioneers lost 54-7 to College Place High School in Washington in their opener, La Grande is not taking its opponent for granted.
“Based on the film, they look like they’re well coached,” McIlmoil said. “I feel like they’ve turned the corner recently.”
The Tigers are led by a group of seniors who know what it takes to make it to the top, having been a part of the 2019 championship run. Brody MacMillan, a linebacker who the La Grande’s coaching staff sees as one of the top players in the state, highlights a strong Tiger defense this year.
Cole Jorgensen will anchor the defensive line, Cesar Rodriguez is a standout linebacker and the duo of Sam Tsiatsos and Jace Schow will look to lock down the safety positions. Junior Logan Williams is set to take the reins at the quarterback position in 2021.
La Grande is coming off a 22-7 loss against Baker that concluded the 2020 spring season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.