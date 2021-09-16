LA GRANDE — The La Grande football team’s season is off and running, following a 70-0 blowout in the team’s opener at McLoughlin.
With the win under their belt, the Tigers return home to face Vale (2-0), which is ranked No. 7 in the Class 3A state rankings, on Friday, Sept. 17. The Vikings have the advantage of playing one more game than the Tigers, winning 25-0 at Parma High School in Idaho and beating La Pine 20-14.
La Grande’s opener against Pendleton was canceled, but the team wasted no time getting in the win column in Week 2.
According to head coach Rich McIlmoil, La Grande’s offensive line was key in establishing the run and moving the ball consistently in the win over the Pioneers. Cesar Rodriguez was dominant in the run game, which the Tigers will want to see more of against the Vikings.
La Grande’s large margin of victory against the Pioneers propelled the team up to No. 13 in the OSAA 4A state rankings. The Tigers are looking to get back into championship form coming off their 2019 state title. The win over McLoughlin earned La Grande its 16th win in the last 17 contests.
McIlmoil said the Tigers are taking things one week at a time and not reading too much into the 70-0 victory. He noted that the intensity and passion for the game is something that Vale is known for.
“Football is everything in Vale,” McIlmoil said. “We know that they have great coaches and players.”
The Tigers will look to keep their offense rolling against a stout Vikings defense that allowed just under 16 points per game over the last two seasons. McIlmoil said that managing the clock well and limiting turnovers will be crucial for the Tigers in the matchup with the Vikings. Vale will also be looking for revenge against La Grande, losing a narrow 20-19 contest in the shortened 2021 spring season.
“They gave us a real run last year,” McIlmoil said.
Kickoff between the Vikings and Tigers is set for 7 p.m. at Community Stadium.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.