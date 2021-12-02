LA GRANDE — In what was the second straight game on back-to-back nights, the Tigers faithful will be much happier with the result of tonight’s game.
La Grande cruised past Umatilla 52-28 on Thursday, Dec. 2 to notch the team’s first victory of the year and improve to 1-1.
The Tigers set the tone early on, jumping out to a quick 9-2 run within the first three minutes of regulation. Makenna Shorts scored five quick points to help build the lead and establish a quick tempo early in the game. Shorts finished with a team-high 14 points.
La Grande dominated the first quarter, building up a 14-4 lead. It was much of the same in the second quarter as the Tigers continued to pound the ball inside and rely on the ball handling of Shorts. La Grande led 26-10 by halftime and never looked back.
The third quarter, which was a nightmare in the previous day’s loss to Nyssa, resulted in La Grande building up its lead even more. The Tigers outscored the Vikings 16-6 in the third quarter to establish a commanding 42-18 lead. La Grande held on in the fourth quarter to win by 24 points.
Grace Neer scored in a variety of ways throughout the game, finishing with 10 points. Maezie Wilcox and Addy Dunlap both tallied nine points each. Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey led all scorers with 19 points.
Up next for La Grande, the Tigers will travel to Vale on Dec. 6 Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
