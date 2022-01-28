LA GRANDE — In a hard-fought rivalry matchup between the La Grande and Baker girls basketball teams, the Tigers ultimately came up just short of victory.
La Grande put together a late comeback effort after trailing for the entirety of the game, but Baker pulled away at the end to win 51-43.
The Bulldogs came out strong and built an early lead, taking an 18-10 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Baker junior Macey Moore connected on two three-pointers and scored six of her 12 points in the first quarter. La Grande’s Makenna Shorts scored four points in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 13 points.
In the second quarter, both teams struggled to convert baskets. La Grande played strong defense and took a narrow 8-7 advantage in the period, heading into the locker rooms at halftime down 25-28.
Baker’s Jozie Ramos was a difference maker in the third quarter, scoring eight of her game-high 17 points. A big quarter by Ramos and the Bulldogs saw Baker build a 38-29 lead heading into the final frame.
La Grande did everything it could to come from behind in the fourth quarter, connecting on three three-pointers and attacking the basket well. Grace Neer connected on two three-pointers, while Makenna Shorts connected on two close-range shots. Neer finished with 10 points.
Neer’s second three of the night cut the lead to five with 4:45 remaining in regulation, but Baker ultimately picked up the tempo in the final minutes. The Bulldogs went 6-9 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and held off the comeback attempt to secure the eight-point victory.
The loss dropped La Grande’s record to 9-7 on the year and 2-1 in league play, while Baker improved to 12-5 overall and 3-0 in Greater Oregon League competition. Up next, La Grande will look to bounce back in a home matchup against Ontario at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4.
