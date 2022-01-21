JOSEPH — The Nixyaawii girls basketball team earned a victory by a large margin on Friday, Jan. 21, defeating Joseph 64-30 on the road.
Nixyaawii controlled the tempo from the start, jumping out to a 16-3 lead after the first quarter. Nixyaawii’s Sophie Bronson scored six of her 12 points in the first frame.
Joseph picked up the scoring in the second quarter, but Nixyaawii still converted a 13-9 advantage to lead 29-12 at halftime.
Joseph managed a comeback effort in the third quarter, holding a 14-12 advantage in the third frame. Joseph’s Cooper Nave scored six of her team-high 16 points in the third quarter.
With Nixyaawii leading 41-26, a big fourth quarter by the Golden Eagles secured the victory. Nixyawwi outscored Joseph 21-4 in the final quarter to walk off with the 34-point victory.
Nixyaawii’s Mersayus Hart led all scorers with 18 points in the win.
Friday night’s win improved Nixyaawii’s record to 12-2 overall and 4-0 in Old Oregon League competition. For Joseph, the tough loss snapped a four-game winning streak and dropped the Eagles’ record to 6-6 overalland 3-1 in league play.
Joseph will look to bounce back at home against Elgin at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. For Nixyaawii, the Golden Eagles will travel to Echo on Jan. 22 — tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.