LA GRANDE — It was a difficult start to the season for the La Grande girls basketball team, losing to Nyssa in the opening game of the year.
The Tigers hung close early on, but Nyssa ultimately leaned on 6-foot-5-inch center Gracie Johnson to gain a 45-26 victory on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Coming off the graduation of five seniors from last year’s team, La Grande is still looking for answers after a tough loss.
“It’ll be a work in progress,” head coach Brian Wright said after the loss. “It’s not a total loss, but it’s not the way you want to start out. They’re a good team.”
La Grande and Nyssa battled out a close first quarter, with the Bulldogs establishing a narrow two-point lead. Grace Neer gave the Tigers a spark early, scoring seven points in the first eight minutes of regulation. The senior finished the game with eight points.
Nyssa built its lead up to 23-17 by halftime, relying on a well-balanced scoring effort in the first half. Johnson, a dominant post presence, was held in check for most of the first half but found her groove late in the second quarter. She built on that momentum in the third quarter, going off for 10 points. She finished with a game-high 20 points.
“Since we’re short on numbers and only 10 practices in, we’re not in shape,” Wright said. “We let her get all the way down the court and get too close to the basket.”
The Tigers were heavily outscored in the second half, losing the third quarter 16-3. Makenna shorts led a valiant effort in the fourth quarter with six points, but Nyssa held on to win 45-26. Shorts finished the game with eight points.
It is not an ideal start to the season for La Grande, but the Tigers are still looking to build their identity with many new players stepping up into starting roles. La Grande will have a quick turnaround before an opportunity for a bounce-back performance at home against Umatilla on Dec. 2.
“In the long run I think we’ll be okay,” Wright said. “We’ll see how we respond to this and play tomorrow.”
Union cruises past Imbler
IMBLER — Two Union County schools got their seasons underway Wednesday night as Union and Imbler squared off on Dec. 1.
The Bobcats set the tone early and went on to take the game 52-22.
Union got off to a fast start, outscoring Imbler 20-2 in the first quarter. Senior Callie Glenn scored 10 points in the first quarter, while senior Audrey Hill added five points. Glenn finished with a game-high 28 points and Hill totaled 10.
The Panthers held their own in the second quarter as Union outscored Imbler 9-7. The Bobcats led 29-9 at halftime and never looked back.
Union controlled the tempo in the second half and outscored Imbler 29-13 to secure a 1-0 start to the season. It was a tough loss for Imbler, but Joelle Treat led the way with six points.
Up next for Union, the Bobcats will face off with Echo at the Union Lion's Tournament on Dec. 6. Imbler travels to play at Stanfield on Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.