STANFIELD — The Stanfield girls basketball team came away with a big win on Tuesday, Feb. 1, knocking off Enterprise 40-31 at home.
The Tigers defended their top spot in the Blue Mountain Conference, defeating an Enterprise team that came into the matchup third in the league. Stanfield now stands at 8-1 in conference play and 17-3 overall, holding a half-game advantage for first place in the league.
Stanfield senior Alexis Shelby led the way for the Tigers with 10 points, while Destiny O’Neill scored eight points and Maggie Sharp added seven.
The Outlaws took an advantage at the halfway point, spurred by a big second quarter. Enterprise outscored Stanfield 11-4 in the third quarter to lead 19-15 at halftime.
The Tigers came out stout on defense in the second half, holding the Outlaws to just three points in the third quarter and eight points in the final frame. Standield still trailed 23-22 heading into the fourth quarter. Sharp scored seven points and went 4-4 at the free-throw line, which helped the Tigers take an 18-8 advantage in the last eight minutes of regulation. O’Neill and Shelby scored four points each as Stanfield walked off with the nine-point win.
The loss dropped Enterprise to 10-9 on the year and 5-3 in league play. Jada Gray and Rilyn Kirkland led the way for the Outlaws, scoring seven points each. Up next, Enterprise will host Heppner at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Coming off the team’s fourth straight victory, Stanfield will travel to Union to face the Bobcats at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. Union previously defeated Stanfield 35-29 on Jan. 21 and both teams stand at first and second in the Blue Mountain Conference.
